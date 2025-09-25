Takeaways From the Ducks’ Preseason So Far

While the Anaheim Ducks have had difficulty winning games this preseason, all hope is not lost. The team has looked relatively solid; they have just been outplayed by the Los Angeles Kings, as is typical with the rivals. When the Ducks are not facing the Kings, they have been able to find some incredible success. Monday’s game against the Utah Mammoth saw a Ducks team that was a force to be reckoned with. Five different Ducks finding the back of the net and 12 different Ducks registering a point is nothing to shake your head at. It was certainly a memorable showing, and there have been some standout players all across the preseason.

Jackson LaCombe Tallies 3 Points

It comes as no surprise to Ducks fans that Jackson LaCombe has been in peak form this preseason. The young defenseman tallied 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 75 games last season and was one of the Ducks’ strongest and most consistent players. LaCombe has proven in his two preseason games so far that he is ready to be back on the ice and is looking for a career-high performance this season.

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In Monday’s game against the Mammoth, LaCombe registered a secondary assist on Matthew Phillips’ second-period goal, and back-to-back secondary assists on Ryan Strome’s and Ross Johnston’s third-period goals. He also ended the game with a plus-4 rating, further proving that he made a noticeable difference on the ice. On Wednesday night against the Kings, LaCombe spent 23:37 on ice, the highest of all skaters. It is clear that the coaching staff values the defenseman, entering his fourth season in the NHL, and knows that he will be a critical asset to the team’s performance this season.

Matthew Phillips Surprises With 2-Goal Showing

A player whose performance was much more surprising than that of LaCombe was Phillips. Phillips signed a two-year contract with the Ducks’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, in July 2025 and was invited to training camp by the Ducks. Phillips, drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2016, has spent most of his professional career in the minor leagues. The forward has played just 34 games in the NHL, splitting time between the Flames, Washington Capitals, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Last season, he played with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, tallying an impressive 57 points in 65 games.

🚨 Phillips X 2 🚨



Have a night, Matthew Phillips!

It's 6-1. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/eBMYUwZbPh — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 23, 2025

That performance, combined with his two-goal showing in Monday’s preseason game, has put Phillips on the Ducks’ radar. While Phillips is noticeably undersized (5-foot-8, 161 pounds), it has not been an obstacle for him in the slightest. Phillips skates quickly and is able to find open lanes in which to shoot accurately. While he will be playing primarily with the Gulls, it would be well-deserved if he were called up to the NHL at least a handful of times. The Ducks could benefit from an accurate, skilled shooter and a player who can easily maneuver in and out of the opposition. He has proven himself in the minor leagues and now needs time to develop his game at the NHL level to become the best version of himself.

Ducks’ Newcomers Impress On The Ice

Beckett Sennecke

Beckett Sennecke was the Ducks’ first-round draft pick (selected third overall) in 2024. The young forward has been absolutely dazzling at the junior level, ending last season with 84 points. Fans were eager to see how he would perform at training camp, and as the preseason kicked off, Sennecke did not disappoint. In the first preseason game against the Kings, Sennecke had three shots. He scored his first preseason NHL goal in the game against the Mammoth.

Related: Anaheim Ducks Rookies Fall Short in Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Head coach Joel Quenneville spoke highly of Sennecke after the game. “He’s got some skill… he’s got a lot of nice things to his game,” he said. Continuing, he added, “He showed some really good flashes… we like the way he’s progressing in camp.” It will be interesting to see what call the Ducks make regarding Sennecke’s career this season; however, it would not be surprising to see him play a handful of games in the NHL.

Mikael Granlund

On the opposite end of the age spectrum, 33-year-old Mikael Granlund is another newcomer who has had a good showing in the preseason. Granlund registered his first preseason point in the game against the Mammoth, a primary assist on Phillips’ second goal. He also tallied a block, a shot, and a hit in the game. In the team’s second game against the Kings, Granlund posted a 53.8% faceoff percentage. His veteran presence, physical play, and puck control will prove to be a valuable asset as the regular season gets underway.

Other Notable Newcomers

The Ducks made lots of moves this offseason, changing up their roster and adding new names and faces. While you may not find their names on the scoresheet, these players have still been showing up for their team in the preseason so far. Forward Ryan Poehling has registered four shots in his two games with the Ducks. Chris Kreider has had quite a bit of ice time, 16:39 in his first game and 15:14 in his second. Rookie Stian Solberg, also drafted in the first round with Sennecke, has taken three shots and tallied three big hits. He will be a physical presence on the blue line, no questions asked. It is becoming clear, and will only continue to be, that the roster moves the Ducks made this offseason could be highly beneficial.

Petr Mrazek and Other Goaltenders Make Big Saves

Petr Mrazek is another newcomer who was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings involving long-time Ducks’ goaltender John Gibson. Mrazek will be the backup goaltender to Lukas Dostal and has big skates to fill, as Gibson ended his time in Anaheim with a .910 save percentage (SV%) and 2.89 goals against average. Mrazek proved himself to be a valuable member of the goalie tandem in Monday’s game against the Mammoth, stopping 25 of 26 shots. He posted a .902 SV% last season and is likely to repeat that level of performance this season.

The Ducks’ other goaltenders have had solid showings in the preseason as well. Ville Husso stopped 30 of 32 shots against the Kings for a .938 SV%. Dostal and Calle Clang split time in the net on Wednesday night. Dostal stopped 17 of 18 shots, and Clang 10 of 12, yielding the tandem an .888 SV% overall. While the primary goalie tandem in Anaheim will be Dostal and Mrazek, there are some solid options should backup be needed.

Overall, the Ducks have had a decent preseason performance, even when the win column does not reflect their performance. It is promising to fans, who are desperate for a higher level of success from the team after multiple losing seasons. The Ducks will play their next preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday — hopefully, a win is in their future.