3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers opened their three-game road trip on Saturday (Nov. 16), falling 4-3 in overtime to the host Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mitch Marner notched the winning goal for Toronto just forty seconds into the 3-on-3 sudden death.

With their victory, the Maple Leafs improved to 8-3-0 at Scotiabank Arena, which ranks among the better home records in the NHL. Considering that most visiting teams are finding little success in Toronto this fall, the Oilers could feel happy to be leaving town with a point for the overtime loss.

But the Oilers aren’t most teams; they’re the defending Western Conference champions and a favourite to win the Stanley Cup in 2025. Thus far in 2024-25, the Oilers are not living up to the sky-high expectations they’ve created for themselves.

So there likely isn’t much solace to be found among Oilers fans, who lit up the post-game shows after watching the events of Saturday night from afar. Here are three takeaways from the Oilers’ loss in Toronto that explain the unease in Oil Country.

Another Blown Lead

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Oilers started the third period with more goals than the opponent but did not have more goals than the opponent when the third period ended.

Thanks to goals from Adam Henrique and Connor McDavid, Edmonton was ahead 2-1 through 40 minutes. The Oilers’ lead held up until 13:08 of the third period when Leafs forward Matthew Knies tied things up. Less than a minute later, Bobby McMann scored to give Toronto the lead. Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl responded with a goal at 18:31 to make the score 3-3, before Marner ultimately ended things in OT.

This marked the fourth time in the last five games that the Oilers have held a lead with less than 10 minutes to play in the third period and wound up either losing the game in regulation or going to overtime. Over these last five games, Edmonton has surrendered nine goals in the third period. Compare that to just six goals in the first two periods combined.

While Edmonton’s late-game breakdowns have been particularly egregious of late, this is a season-long trend. Through 18 games, the Oilers have surrendered 15 and 16 goals in the first and second periods, respectively, and 24 goals in the final game.

Essentially, the Oilers are giving up one and a half times the goals in the third period as they are in periods one or two. What is happening during the second intermission that is turning this team into a dumpster fire?

Nightmare Game for Bouchard

Well, the likes of what was seen on Saturday from Oilers blueliner Evan Bouchard certainly isn’t helping the Oilers keep pucks out of their net. While he’s always been known more for his scoring and playmaking, Bouchard’s defensive play has been abysmal so far this season, and it reached a nadir at Scotiabank Arena.

With Edmonton less than seven minutes from victory, leading 2-1, Bouchard attempted a terribly ill-advised pass that went off the skates of McDavid and bounced directly in front of Edmonton’s net. Knies pounced on the loose puck and blasted it past Stuart Skinner, who never had a chance to prevent the game-tying goal.

That was bad enough, but the beleaguered rearguard’s night got worse on his ensuing shift, as Edmonton pressed to regain the lead.

Stationed at the point just inside Toronto’s blueline, Bouchard could not keep the puck in the zone, then half-heartedly skated back to retrieve it. Meanwhile, McMann was racing towards the puck and caught up to it just a few feet in front of the Oilers net, where the forward fired home his second goal of the game to put Toronto in front 3-2.

This isn’t the first time that Bouchard has given less than maximum effort and ended up costing the Oilers dearly. The 25-year-old showed during his breakout campaign in 2023-24 that at his best, he’s one of the top offensive rearguards in the NHL and a capable defender. Bouchard needs to get back to that level immediately, especially considering what happened to Darnell Nurse early in the middle frame on Saturday.

Nurse Gets Knocked Out

Alongside Brett Kulak, Nurse has comprised Edmonton’s best defensive pairing this season. His recent play ranks among the better stretches of his career.

Thus, it was a massive blow to the Oilers when Toronto’s Ryan Reaves delivered a brutal hit to the head of Nurse, leaving the Edmonton defenceman dazed and bloodied on the ice. Reaves was assessed a five-minute match penalty at 2:41 of the second period, while Nurse was helped to the locker room and did not return.

Reaves is certain to be suspended for the play, the only question is for how many games. But that really won’t be any comfort to the Oilers, who now may have to go without Nurse for some time.

While Nurse is reported to have been walking around and joking with trainers after the game, the Oilers did not provide an official update on his status. When head trauma is involved, recovery timelines can be tough to project and a return to action can’t be rushed.

Starting Monday (Nov. 18), Edmonton plays four times in a span of six days. The Oilers then have five days off before their next game. For however long Nurse is sidelined, pressure will be on the rest of Edmonton’s D-core, Bouchard included, to step up.

The good news for the Oilers is that, despite all their issues, they have a record of 9-7-2 for 20 points, just four back of the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton will look to pick up two points when it takes on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday.