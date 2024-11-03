3 Takeaways From Penguins’ 3-1 Victory Over the Canadiens

In a game that saw Sidney Crosby climb up the all-time ranks in a few different categories and defenseman Kris Letang reach the 1,100 career games played milestone, the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 2. This was thanks in large part to Crosby, as well as what looked like the most fundamentally sound game played by the team this season.

Special Teams Starting to Pick Up

In the victory against the Canadiens, the Penguins’ special team units, both power play and penalty kill, looked strong. Even with only scoring once on two attempts in the win, both power-play units looked solid and were a bit more simplified. This helped lead to Crosby tallying a goal on the man advantage. After struggling to begin the season, the power-play’s play is a welcomed sign, especially with the firepower that both units have on it. If the units become more comfortable with new assistant coach David Quinn’s system and style, it could lead to more success going forward.

On the other hand, the Penguins’ penalty kill held the Canadiens in check in their two opportunities. The penalty killers did not allow zone entries very easily. When the Canadiens could get into the zone, active sticks from the Penguins kept the puck’s flow of play and cycling to a minimum and ended up shutting down any play that the Canadiens could have. This was especially the case with plays being attempted at the point, with the Penguins’ active sticks breaking up plays and allowing them to clear the puck. With both special teams units beginning to perk up, it could help the Penguins continue their ascend from the bottom of the Metropolitan Division as the season progresses.

The Kid Continues to Show Up

After a slow start to the season based on his standards, Sidney Crosby continues to be the driving force of the Penguins offense. He scored two goals in back-to-back games after tallying both in the team’s win on Oct. 31 over the Anaheim Ducks. He was responsible almost entirely for setting up his second goal of the game while on the power play, winning the offensive zone faceoff to Kris Letang and then benefiting off a nice play from Letang to get him the puck in the slot for a quick shot that beat Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembault.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Crosby’s offensive game always stands out on the scoresheet, but his all-around game and selflessness continue to shine through as well. His defensive play helped the Penguins preserve their lead in the third period when the Canadiens pressured and forced goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to make some vital saves. With the captain leading the way with his play, the Penguins could feed off his play and replicate it throughout the win.

Best Fundamentally Sound Game for the Penguins

Heading into the third period, the Penguins held a 2-0 lead, and even though that might sound like a positive, the Penguins have had six blown-lead losses in the young season (the most in the NHL). Fans held their breaths, hoping they were not about to watch the seventh when Christian Dvorak scored for the Canadiens to bring the game to a one-goal difference. In the end, the way the Penguins played in the win was most likely the most sound and smooth game they have played all season.

The Penguins have a knack for giving up momentum after scoring a goal or taking a lead, but that was not the case against the Canadiens. The team’s calmness throughout the game, while also playing within its systems, helped the team play a stronger game and kept the Canadiens on their toes, especially in the second period. There will always be spots in a game that make fans wonder what a player is thinking with the play or plays they make, but overall, the Penguins, from the back end of the ice to the offensive zone, looked fundamentally strong, and the game very well could help get the team into a rhythm.

Other Game Notes

Nedeljkovic was again strong in between the pipes for the Penguins, making 25 saves on the 26 shots he faced.

Offseason free-agent signee Blake Lizotte tallied his first goal as a Penguin, cashing in on an empty-net attempt to put the game out of reach.

In the victory, Crosby reached his 418th even-strength goal, placing him at 14th all-time and scoring his 115th game-opening goal, which pushed him to seventh all-time in the category.

What’s Next for the Pens

The Penguins will look to carry the momentum of the win over the Canadiens into their next game, on Nov. 5, when they head to New York to take on the Islanders.