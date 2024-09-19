3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s Rookie Showcase

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished the NHL Rookie Showcase in Nashville with a 1-2 record. They defeated the Florida Panthers while suffering losses to the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. However, the NHL Showcase and Prospect Camp’s main objective is to get a good look at the growth and performance of the organization’s rising players, and this showcase accomplished that goal for the Lightning.

The Lightning’s prospects started slowly in their first game of the showcase against the Hurricanes, a 7-4 defeat that saw the young Lightning miss breakout passes and have poor coverage in their defensive end, often leaving goaltender Ryan Fanti with little chance to stop the five goals allowed. They played better in their second game, a 3-2 overtime loss against the Predators, before putting together a complete effort to defeat the Panthers 5-2 in the final game of the showcase.

Here are three takeaways that should leave Lightning fans enthused about their prospect pool’s future.

Conor Geekie Improves During His Debut in Lightning Colors

The 20-year-old, acquired in the trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to Utah, scored a goal and had four assists during the showcase. However, Conor Geekie got off to a slow start in the first two games, having difficulties connecting with his linemates and misfiring on some one-timers. He looked a lot more like a top-tier prospect in the third game, looking sharp on a line with Maxim Groshev and Ethan Gauthier and scoring his only goal of the showcase.

Conor Geekie as a member of the Winnipeg ICE (Image courtesy of the Winnipeg ICE)

His defensive play remained consistent throughout all three games. He played smart at both ends of the ice and was willing to use some physicality. This bodes well for him becoming a solid two-way player in the NHL. The big question is when the Lightning brass will feel he is ready to step onto the ice for the team. While he is expected to start the season in Syracuse, a strong training camp could see him get the call, especially if injuries keep some of the bottom-six forward group off the ice for the start of the season.

Maxim Groshev Is Close to Being NHL Ready

Groshev followed up last season’s strong Rookie Showcase with another outstanding performance this year. He scored two goals and three assists, made smart passes, played solid defense, and skated with deceptive speed throughout the three games. He was the Lightning’s 85th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, and a strong training camp could land him a spot on the Lightning’s opening night roster.

The 22-year-old has a full season of North American hockey under his belt as a member of the Crunch and started to raise eyebrows at the end of last season. He also impressed at the Lightning’s Development Camp in July, especially during the 3-on-3 tournament. He has shown that his skating has improved, and he was very creative with the puck. The Lightning feel that his true skill set will continue to develop as he gets more comfortable with the North American style of hockey and becomes further acclimated to American culture.

Jan Golicic Has the Makings of an Impactful Defenseman

The 6-foot-6, left-shot defender has the tools to become an impactful shutdown defender in the NHL down the road. He has been praised for his steady defensive play and immense physicality and showed flashes of that during the showcase. The 18-year-old also showed his offensive skill set, scoring a second-period goal in the Lightning’s victory over the Panthers.

Golicic also showed his offensive potential with his sensational tournament for Slovenia at the Division II U-18 World Championship. He posted four goals and 10 points in just five games and was named the tournament’s top defender. His production at the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) level last season (29 points) shows that he has some offensive talent to go along with his ability to shut down opponents at the blue line. His passing ability and hands are two strong points of his game, and he could hit higher numbers with the Gatineau Olympiques in 2024-25 because of it.

Many of these prospects will be back on the ice when the Lightning training camp opens. On-ice practices will begin at TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, Sept. 19. The training camp roster features 58 players, which include 37 forwards, 15 defensemen, and six goalies.