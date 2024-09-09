3 Things to Watch at the Upcoming Tampa Bay Lightning’s Rookie Showcase

The Tampa Bay Lightning recently announced the Prospect Camp and 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase roster, held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue in Nashville, Tennessee, from Sept. 13 to 16. Lightning prospects will report to camp on Sept. 11 at the TGH Ice Plex for two days of practice before their three games begin on the 13.

The NHL Rookie Showcase features prospects from the Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville Predators. All four teams will play each other once over the four-day Showcase, beginning with Nashville vs. Florida at 2 p.m. (CT) and Tampa Bay vs. Carolina at 5 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Sept. 13. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com.

The roster features a mixture of players who played last season in junior, college, or for the Lightning’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Syracuse. Here are three things to keep an eye on that may have implications for the Lightning as they head into training camp.

First Look at Conor Geekie

Geekie, the 11th overall selection in the 2022 Draft, was acquired by Tampa Bay in a trade with the Utah Hockey Club. The 20-year-old center picked up 43 goals and 56 assists in 55 games last season, split between the Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He made his professional debut with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and skated in two Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE (Image courtesy of the Winnipeg ICE)

While he is expected to start the season in Syracuse, some have suggested that if he is outstanding at the Showcase and in training camp, he could make his Lightning debut. Geekie projects as a future top-six forward who is willing to play physically and should be a solid scoring option at the center position. The Rookie Showcase will be the first step in determining where he starts the campaign.

Will a Syracuse Player Make a Case For a Roster Spot?

While the Lightning roster appears to be set, a couple of players from the Syracuse Crunch might have the Lightning rethink their lineup. Emil Lilleberg played 37 games for the Lightning when injuries opened up a roster spot. While listed as the seventh blueliner, a strong showing in his second full season in North America could shake up the depth chart.

Maxim Groshev also has a full season of North American hockey under his belt and started to raise eyebrows at the end of last season with the Crunch. He also impressed at the Lightning’s Development Camp in July, especially during the 3-on-3 tournament. He has shown that his skating has improved, and he was very creative with the puck. The Lightning feel that his true skill set will continue to develop as he becomes more comfortable with American culture (from “3 Players Who Stood Out at Lightning Development Camp 3-on-3 Tourney“, The Tampa Bay Times, July 5, 2024).

Lightning’s New Goaltending Prospects

Under the Showcase rules, any player on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger and have less than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the NHL Rookie Showcase (exceptions permitted with prior approval from all teams). When Hugo Alnefelt decided to return to Sweden, his departure left a void in the organization’s prospect depth in net.

To address that, the Lighting drafted goaltender Harrison Meneghin from the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL. The 19-year-old appeared in 53 games for Lethbridge in 2023-24, posting a record of 27-20-5 with three shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.59, and a save percentage of .919. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound netminder was named to the WHL’s First All-Star Team last season.

Ryan Fanti, who signed a one-year contract with the Crunch in July, will be the other goaltender at the showcase. The 24-year-old appeared in 17 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL last season, posting a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. The 6-foot-3 netminder has played in 51 career ECHL games, all with the Komets, tallying a 24-22-1 record, 3.25 goals-against average, and .901 save percentage. Fanti has also appeared in nine career AHL contests with the Bakersfield Condors, posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.88 goals-against average, and .883 save percentage.

Practices for the Showcase begin on Wednesday (Sept 11). The Lighting’s first game will be against the Hurricanes prospects on Friday (Sept 13). After a game against the Predators on Saturday (Sept 14), the Lightning’s showcase will conclude with a game on Sept. 16 against the Panthers’ prospects.