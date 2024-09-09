Bruins’ Special Teams Consistency Key to 2024-25 Success

As the Boston Bruins gear up for the 2024-25 season, special teams stand out as a crucial area for their success. Historically, the Bruins have thrived when their penalty kill is elite and their power play is firing on all cylinders. Special teams can often be the difference between winning and losing, and the Bruins know this better than most. Entering their second season without longtime leaders Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins must prove they can build a winning identity in the post-Bergeron era—and it all starts with how their special teams perform.

The Boston Bruins special teams performance will be on full display during the 2024-25 season. Consistency will be huge for the team’s long-term success, and Jeremy Swayman is a significant part of that equation. (Photo by China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images)

Consistency will be key for the Bruins’ special teams this season. The team has had ample time to adjust to life without Bergeron and Krejci. While both players left massive holes in the lineup, the team has had enough time to retool, recalibrate, and regroup. With a more settled roster heading into the 2024-25 season, they must focus on execution without looking back. Bergeron’s and Krejci’s contributions to both special teams units were immense, but the new-look Bruins have enough talent to form their own identity—starting with accountability and ensuring their special teams reach their potential.

The Bruins’ Historical Success with Strong Special Teams

Special teams have long been a defining feature of the Bruins’ game. When Boston’s penalty kill operates at a high level, the team becomes a nightmare for opponents to break down. During the 2023-24 season, the Bruins ranked near the top of the league in penalty kill percentage, with smart rotations and well-timed aggressiveness being instrumental to much of their success.

Conversely, the power play has been far more inconsistent historically. At times, the Bruins have gone through extended scoring droughts while up a skater, which has cost them in tight games. For Boston to be a true contender this season, the power play needs to be a consistent weapon, not a liability. This isn’t due to a lack of talent, either, as the Bruins have more than enough firepower to produce when on the power play.

The Impact of New Arrivals

The arrivals of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov should add fresh energy to both units. Lindholm’s two-way capabilities make him a factor in all situations, while Zadorov’s physicality and shot-blocking could make him an asset on the penalty kill. Both bring valuable skills to an already deep special teams roster, giving Boston multiple short-handed options and giving them a fresh rotation throughout the season.

Swayman’s Full-Time Starter Role

When the Bruins traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators, they signaled a changing of the guard in net. Though Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman previously shared goaltending duties, the team now appears intent on rolling with Swayman as their No. 1 once his contract is finalized. Swayman has shown flashes of brilliance in recent seasons, but this will be his first chance to prove himself as a true elite netminder over an entire season. Swayman has shown that he’s more than capable of being a true elite netminder in the NHL, but he hasn’t yet been given the chance to demonstrate this throughout an entire season; not due to his play, but due to the existence of other talented goaltenders around him allowing for a more even distribution of games.

Managing the physical and mental demands of a full-time starter is a significant step up, and Swayman will need to ensure the Bruins remain defensively sound, particularly on the penalty kill. The success of Boston’s historically dominant penalty kill has always relied heavily on goaltending, and Swayman’s calm demeanor and sharp reflexes will be tested as the backbone of the Bruins’ defensive system. While he’s delivered in shared roles, the key now will be maintaining consistency across the season—especially in shorthanded situations where one mistake can turn a game.