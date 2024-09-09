CBJ Union Junction Podcast: Remembering Johnny Gaudreau

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ writing team at The Hockey Writers has decided to do 13 days of only Johnny Gaudreau coverage following the passing of the superstar and his brother Matthew Gaudreau on Aug. 29, including an episode of the Union Junction podcast dedicated to the life and career of Johnny Hockey.

Mark Scheig and I discussed a lot in this episode, including an attempt to unpack the emotions that the Gaudreau family, the cities of Columbus and Calgary, and the hockey community must be experiencing. We also talked about our favorite memories from Gaudreau’s life and career, and Mark closes the show with a comment on the “journalism” in the wake of the tragedy.

Gaudreau’s Impact and Legacy in Columbus

The day that Johnny Gaudreau signed as a free agent with the Blue Jackets is one of the most impactful days in team history. It’s up there with the day they drafted Rick Nash, their first playoff berth, and when they swept the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 playoffs.

Johnny Gaudreau with the Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Gaudreau was the best of the 2022 free-agent class, coming off a 40-goal, 115-point season, and had his pick of contenders to sign with. He decided to join the rebuilding Blue Jackets because of all the positive things he’d heard about the city, and he thought it would be a good place to start their family. This came at a time when it was believed that the team couldn’t hold on to talented players following the exodus of stars Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Seth Jones.

Gaudreau’s teammate Zach Werenski put the feelings of the city into perspective at the vigil in Columbus:

“I just want to say thank you John for choosing Columbus when other people wouldn’t. You brought so much joy and excitement to this city. I’ve never seen anything quite like it.” Werenski speaking after the passing of Johnny Gaudreau.

Gaudreau left an indelible impact on Columbus. Despite only playing for the Blue Jackets for two seasons, he led the team in scoring in both seasons and was beloved by everyone.

Scheig and I also talked about the possibility of retiring Gaudreau’s number 13. While warranted, some exceptions might keep the number in circulation; if long-time friends of Gaudreau, Sean Monahan or Erik Gudbranson, chose to take the number on in homage to the late superstar, or the organization might return the number to Kent Johnson – who had always worn #13 in honor of Gaudreau, who inspired him in his youth.

A Stern Reminder from Gudbranson

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the tragic incident that took Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. At the vigil and press conference, Gudbranson issued a stern reminder to the public that, in 2024 – with all of the rideshare apps and other methods of communication available – there is no excuse for drinking and driving.

“We just miss [Gaudreau] so much, and it’s wrong. I urge you. Please, please, please. And I beg you. Having fun is one thing, but please find a ride home. There’s no reason for a tragedy like this. There’s so many options available to you. Just please, please, please find an alternative way home.” Erik Gudbranson speaking at the vigil held for Gaudreau in Columbus.

We’ll have another episode of the Union Junction podcast in the next couple of weeks as training camp opens and the prospects tournament in Buffalo gets underway. We’ll recap all of the hockey-related business from the summer and look ahead to the 2024-25 season.