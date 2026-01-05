Lightning Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Winning Streak, Kucherov, 1000 Games and More

Here are the key storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Tampa Bay Lightning for the week of Jan. 5–12, 2026.

Red-Hot Winning Streak

The Lightning are currently riding a seven-game winning streak following a dominant 7-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 3. The team is firing on all cylinders, having swept their recent California road trip and cemented their place at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Kucherov’s Dominance

Nikita Kucherov continues to play at an MVP level. He was recently named the NHL’s First Star of the Week and remains the offensive engine of the team.

Victor Hedman Injury

Captain Victor Hedman remains out of the lineup after undergoing elbow surgery in mid-December. He is not expected to return until February, aiming to be ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics. In his absence, the defensive corps has stepped up remarkably well to maintain the win streak.

Coach Cooper’s Milestone

Head Coach Jon Cooper recently celebrated his 1,000th NHL game behind the bench (Dec. 31 vs. Anaheim Ducks). The team’s current form is a testament to his longevity and system, as they have responded to the milestone with some of their best hockey of the season.

Lightning Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Broadcast/Notes Tue, Jan 6 7:00 PM vs. Colorado Avalanche Benchmark International Arena Home game vs. West contender Sat, Jan 10 7:00 PM at Philadelphia Flyers Xfinity Mobile Arena Road trip begins Mon, Jan 12 7:00 PM at Philadelphia Flyers Xfinity Mobile Arena Second game of mini-series

