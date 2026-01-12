Team Denmark Men’s Ice Hockey Schedule for 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics are nearly here…and they will feature National Hockey League (NHL) participation for the first time since Sochi 2014. Between that and the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, this is shaping up to be one of the all-time most anticipated Winter Games for hockey fans.

Team Denmark’s men’s squad will appear in the Olympics for the second time ever (2022). Here’s when to catch their games, which in the U.S. can be viewed primarily through NBCUniversal’s platforms, including live on Peacock (all games), USA Network, CNBC, and NBC, with Spanish coverage on Telemundo/Universo. In Canada, games will be shown on CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet, as well as internationally via local rights holders or streaming on Olympics.com.

Here is Team Denmark’s schedule *All times Eastern Standard Time (EST)*:

Team Denmark Men’s Ice Hockey Schedule

February 12: Germany vs Denmark, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 14: United States vs Denmark, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 15: Denmark vs Latvia, 1:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

If you don’t go by EST and are wondering when puck drop is for you, use this simple converter to find out.

Denmark (The Hockey Writers)

Men’s Potential Playoff Matches (Qualification Play-offs, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Bronze, Gold; Teams TBD Based on Qualification)

February 17: Qualification Play-off, 6:10 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 17: Qualification Play-off, 6:10 a.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 17: Qualification Play-off, 10:40 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 17: Qualification Play-off, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 18: Quarterfinal, 6:10 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 18: Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 18: Quarterfinal, 12:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 18: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 20: Semifinal, 10:40 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:40 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

