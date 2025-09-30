The Islanders’ Prospects And Where They Fit

For years, the New York Islanders were known more for their defensive structure and elite goaltending than their ability to draft and develop star talent. Former general manager Lou Lamoriello often traded picks to add veterans, which thinned out the pipeline; however, with newly hired GM Mathieu Darche, the Islanders have a new way of doing things.

Darche traded Noah Dobson early in the offseason to the Montreal Canadiens and signed talented forward Jonathan Drouin. Through trades and the most recent draft, management has also started to restock the cupboards. From high-upside scorers to a potential franchise defenseman, the Isles now have pieces that could make up their next competitive core.

With cornerstone players like Mathew Barzal in their prime and veterans such as Anders Lee and Bo Horvat nearing the later stages of their careers, it’s more important than ever to know what’s coming. Here are the top names in the Islanders’ prospect pool who will carry real significance for the team’s future.

Next Wave of Islanders’ Talent

Matthew Schaefer (D)

2024-25 Season: Erie Otters (Ontario Hockey League): 17 GP, 7G-15A-22P

Drafted first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer immediately became the top prospect in the Islanders’ system. A smooth-skating, two-way defenseman with size and poise, he projects as a top-pairing blueliner who can play in all situations, eventually taking over the heavy minutes from Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock. His season was cut short after he fractured his collarbone while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 27. Still, he was cleared for contact on May 1 and participated in the Islanders’ development camp in July.

Calum Ritchie (F)

2024-25 Season: Colorado Avalanche (NHL): 7 GP 1A-0A-1A; Oshawa Generals (OHL): 47 GP, 15G-55A-70P

The Islanders acquired Calum Ritchie in the trade that sent Brock Nelson to the Avalanche, signaling a shift toward youth. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2024, against the Vegas Golden Knights and scored his first career goal just five days later, fittingly against the Islanders.

After his brief NHL stint, Ritchie returned to the Generals, where he earned a spot on the 2024 OHL All-Star Second Team and later represented Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors. With his size, skill, and two-way game, Ritchie projects as a future top-six forward who could play a major role in the Islanders’ future.

Cole Eiserman (F)

2024-25 Season: Boston University (NCAA): 39 GP, 25G-11A-36P

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Cole Eiserman was drafted 20th overall in 2024, becoming a rare elite playmaker in the Islanders’ system. Known for his NHL-ready hands, Eiserman is projected to be a top-line winger who could regularly put up 60-70 points. He’s the type of natural playmaker that the Islanders have lacked for years, and pairing him with Mathew Barzal or Cal Ritchie could finally give the Isles a true game-breaking forward.

He represented Team USA in the IIHF World Juniors in 2025, putting up 7 points in 7 games. Eiserman was also named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2025, as well as the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2025.

Victor Eklund (F)

2024-25 Season: Djurgarden IF (Swedish Hockey League): 42 GP, 19G-12A-31P

Drafted 16th overall in 2025, the Islanders received this pick in the trade that sent Dobson to the Canadiens. Victor Eklund made headlines by leading all under-20 players in scoring in the Allsvenskan, the country’s second-highest professional league. His production was the highest by a player his age since Elias Pettersson posted 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games for Timrå during the 2016–17 season. He also represented Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Juniors, putting up 6 points in 7 games. Eklund’s older brother was selected seventh overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2021.

Kashawn Aitcheson (D)

2024-25 Season: Barrie Colts (OHL): 64 GP, 26G-33A-59P

Drafted 17th overall by the Islanders in 2025, Kashawn Aitcheson had a breakout year in the OHL, finishing third among defensemen with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 regular-season games. His strong play carried into the postseason, where he tied for fifth in scoring among defensemen with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games.

Aitcheson’s offensive instincts and ability to contribute in big moments have made him one of the more exciting blueline prospects in the Islanders’ system. He brings a big, physical offensive game to the Islanders’ defense core, and he could become a top-line defenseman alongside Schaefer.

Where The Islanders’ Prospects Fit

Unlike years past, when the Islanders’ system lacked high-end offensive talent, this group checks multiple boxes. Eiserman and Eklund bring offensive flair, Ritchie is a reliable play-driving physical forward, and Schaefer and Aitcheson form the foundation of a defense that could secure the Isles’ identity for the next decade.

New York has long leaned on structure and goaltending, but this prospect pool offers a new wrinkle: legitimate skill to complement their style. If all goes well, the Islanders could transition seamlessly from their veteran core to a new one centered around these names.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Projected Lineup (2–3 Years From Now)

Forwards

Cole Eiserman – Mathew Barzal – Victor Eklund

Jonathan Drouin – Calum Ritchie – Anthony Duclair

Max Shabanov – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Jesse Nurmi – Kyle MacLean – Emil Heineman

Defense

Matthew Schaefer – Adam Pelech

Isaiah George – Ryan Pulock

Kashawn Aitcheson – Adam Boqvist

Goaltenders

Ilya Sorokin

Tristan Lennox

Islanders’ Prospects Among the NHL’s Best

The Islanders’ prospect pool will rank near the very top of the NHL soon. Eiserman finally gives them a true playmaker, Ritchie provides long-term stability, Eklund adds two-way stability, and Schaefer and Aitcheson offer defensive building blocks.

Together, this group represents something the Islanders have lacked for years: a balanced, high-ceiling foundation. If they develop properly, the Isles won’t just remain competitive; they could evolve into a team that combines their defensive identity with the kind of offensive punch needed to win in today’s NHL.