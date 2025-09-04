Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 Forward Preview

Now that we’ve officially entered the month of September, that means hockey returns this month. As we slowly inch closer to the start of the 2025-26 NHL training camp, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a ton of roster decisions to make. This could be one of the biggest training camps and pre-seasons that fans of the team have seen since the start of the Auston Matthews era in 2016.

The Maple Leafs enter their first training camp without Mitch Marner, after he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights this past offseason. Which opens up a top-six opportunity alongside Matthews and Matthew Knies. Along with that, there are some new faces that will be joining the Maple Leafs at camp, which should bring in some competition for the limited spots on the opening night roster.

Because of that, I’m going to look at each individual group starting with the forwards and preview what they could look like on opening night against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8 at Scotiabank Arena.

Top-Six Forward Group

Line 1: Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Matias Maccelli

Line 2: Bobby McMann – John Tavares – William Nylander

As mentioned above, without Marner there is a glaring hole on the wing alongside Matthews and Knies. The biggest question is who is going to fill it. They acquired Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth, who is known as a playmaker and has shown glimpses of top-six point production in the past. Many members of the fanbase wondered if he would be the replacement based on his passing ability. During the 2023-24 season, Maccelli had 40 assists in 82 games. If he can click well with the top line, then he could potentially reach 50 assists and help get Matthews back to a 50-60 goal scorer.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Maccelli doesn’t work out on the top line, there is a chance that Easton Cowan could crack the lineup out of camp and slot there. If not, Max Domi and William Nylander could be two viable options alongside Matthews on the team’s top line.

For the second line, it would be ideal to keep the John Tavares and Nylander duo together. They have worked very well together over the past two seasons and unless Nylander is moving up to the top line, there really isn’t a need to split them up. In terms of the third member of their line, there are a few options. Bobby McMann, Nicholas Robertson, and the aforementioned Cowan and Maccelli are all viable choices. With the additions of Dakota Joshua and Nicolas Roy, their bottom six is deeper than in years past. That means they could use McMann or Robertson on the second line rather than pushing them down into the bottom six. With how well Knies’ power forward style fits on the top line, it would be smart for head coach Craig Berube to utilize McMann and his similar style of play alongside Tavares and Nylander.

Bottom-Six Forward Group

Line 3: Max Domi – Nicolas Roy – Nicholas Robertson

Line 4: Joshua – Laughton – Lorentz

As mentioned above, the bottom six was improved this off-season with the acquisitions of Joshua and Roy, who will allow the Maple Leafs to have two solid, reliable lines. The third line has Roy down the middle, allowing Domi to play a little more freely on the wing where he appears to be more comfortable. There is some chemistry already built between Domi and Robertson from last season. Adding in Roy, who can score 12-15 goals per year but can also help defensively, could make that line finally pop and be a very good third line.

On the fourth line, there is the potential to be one of the best fourth lines in the NHL. From time to time Michael Pezzetta will slot in there as well. But for the most part, Joshua, who will hit anything that moves, Laughton, and Lorentz, who were solid together last season especially in the playoffs, will make up a very good fourth line. Berube will likely use this line similar to how he did in the playoffs last season. They will take a lot of defensive faceoffs, will be used to help lock down leads late in games, and will be part of the four-line cycle that Berube is known for.

As of right now, there is also Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf listed on the roster. However, there really is no place for them. Ultimately, training camp will determine that, but it seems like their days with the Maple Leafs are coming to an end and could even result in them being placed on waivers and, if they go unclaimed, reporting to the AHL for the Toronto Marlies. It does seem like general manager Brad Treliving will likely try to find another NHL team for both veterans, which would also clear $4.5 million in cap space.

The forward group is definitely an interesting talking point as we head into training camp. There are a few questions that need answers, which we will likely see within the first week of camp. Next, I’m going to look at the defense core and preview that, although there are not as many questions surrounding that group as there are the forwards.