Toronto Maple Leafs’ Fan Guide to the 2026 World Juniors 

Entering the holiday break, the Toronto Maple Leafs own a 16-15-5 record and sit 15th of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference. The club has gone 5-10-0 on the road and ranks 32nd in the league in power-play percentage (13.0%). Toronto’s lack of success with the man advantage was likely the main contributing factor to assistant coach Marc Savard being relieved of duties. While it was a discouraging half-measure in what has been a frustrating season that is nearly halfway over, there is plenty of blame to go around, from head coach Craig Berube to general manager Brad Treliving to the players themselves.

However, we will put that aside for now and focus on the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. For those uninitiated, the annual tournament pits the world’s best players under the age of 20 against one another. NHL prospects and highly touted draft-eligible players populate the teams, and they figure prominently on the top squads. However, it isn’t an all-star game where players coast around. They play with the ferocity and intensity of a playoff-like environment, which becomes much more evident in the medal round. When that is married with the skill and speed of the participants, along with some defensive instability, it typically becomes the most entertaining hockey on the calendar outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; although, the 2026 Winter Olympics in February may have something to say about that.

The World Juniors is the perfect holiday gift for hockey fans, and it comes as a welcome distraction for Maple Leafs fans craving to watch a product with pace again. Aside from simply enjoying the action, some aspects could be of particular interest once the tournament begins on Friday, Dec. 26, in Minnesota:

Maple Leafs in the Tournament

The organization’s regular-season success, mixed with an overzealous willingness to buy at past trade deadlines, hasn’t kept the cupboard full of NHL-ready prospects who possess high-end talent. As a result, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the team doesn’t have many representatives at the tournament. Only two Toronto draft picks, Canada’s Ben Danford and Sweden’s Victor Johansson, will attend the 2026 World Juniors. Both blueliners were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, with Danford going No. 31 overall and Johansson at No. 120. They bring intriguing skill sets to the table and should serve their countries well.

Danford had an injury scare in Canada’s pre-tournament finale against Denmark on Tuesday (Dec. 23) after being hit from behind into the boards. However, he declared himself good to go afterward, saying he suffered a stinger on the play. The 19-year-old right-shot defender has 11 assists and 12 points in 15 games with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League after being acquired from the Oshawa Generals. Danford has spent most of Canada’s camp on the third pairing. He probably won’t be flashy, but he blocks shots, hits, and moves the puck efficiently.

Ben Danford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johansson was zipping all over the ice for Sweden at the World Junior Summer Showcase in August. He demonstrated impressive puck control and stick-handling skills while jumping into the rush. It’s unclear what role he’ll play in the upcoming World Junior Championship, but he was on the team’s second pairing in Tuesday’s pre-tournament finale against Switzerland.

Missing the Cut

While they won’t be in Minnesota, it is worth noting that the Maple Leafs might have had other prospects participating in the tournament under different circumstances.

Miroslav Holinka had one goal and three assists in seven games to help Czechia win bronze at the 2025 World Junior Championship. However, he lost his eligibility to represent his country this time around after turning 20 on Nov. 10, 2025. To play in the World Juniors, he had to be under 20 as of Dec. 31, 2025. Holinka is off to an outstanding start in the Western Hockey League for the Edmonton Oil Kings, racking up 16 goals and 43 points through 29 games.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Top 10 Prospects for 2025-26 Season

Tinus Luc Koblar, selected by the Maple Leafs with the 64th pick in the 2025 Draft, played a key role in helping Norway qualify for the 2027 World Junior Championship. The Norwegian team triumphed at the Division 1A tournament, which took place from Dec. 7-13 in Slovenia. Norway had five scorers with 10 points in five games, including Koblar (five goals, five assists). The IIHF directorate named him the best forward of the tournament. He should attend next year’s World Juniors event.

Team Tank

The Maple Leafs’ 2026 first-round selection, which was sent to the Boston Bruins in the Brandon Carlo trade, is top-five protected. The odds of finishing near the basement of the standings and winning the NHL Draft Lottery remain low. Despite the team’s struggles, Toronto is currently projected to hold the No. 10 pick. However, if the team doesn’t improve and becomes a pseudo-seller to recoup assets, falling into the five-spot isn’t as unrealistic as it once sounded.

If that were to happen, or if fans want to dare to dream, Gavin McKenna, Keaton Verhoeff, or Ivar Stenberg could become possibilities. McKenna will have a prominent role with Canada at the World Junior Championship, while Verhoeff could make an impact as more of a rotational piece. McKenna and Verhoeff are projected to go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. They both made waves when they left the Canadian junior ranks to play college hockey in the United States. Meanwhile, Stenberg, widely expected to go No. 3 overall, should play an integral part in Sweden’s top six.

National Motivation

It’s probably safe to assume that the majority of Maple Leafs fans will be cheering for Canada. The Canadians have a well-documented history of success at the World Junior Championship, having captured 34 medals, including 20 gold titles. However, the last two tournaments have ended up in disappointing fifth-place finishes. The 2026 roster is strong on paper and stands a good chance of getting the country back on track.

Whether your national allegiance is with Canada or resides elsewhere, there is plenty to look forward to in what should be another exciting instalment of a time-honoured tradition for hockey fans during the holiday season.