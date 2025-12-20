2026 World Juniors Rosters by NHL Team

Now that most national teams have submitted their final rosters for the 2026 World Junior Championship, it’s time to take a look at all the prospects competing in this year’s tournament who have been drafted by an NHL team.

The World Juniors are a great time for NHL fans to get acquainted with some of their team’s top prospects and to see how they stack up against the rest of their age group. 30 of the NHL’s 32 teams have recently drafted players who will be playing for their national team when the tournament begins on Boxing Day (December 26, 2025).

Only two NHL teams do not have prospects playing in this year’s tournament and they are the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes have dealt some picks and graduated several young prospects to the NHL in recent years so it’s not too much of a shock they don’t have any prospects playing. The Blue Jackets have similarly graduated prospects, but it’s certainly a disappointment that eligible prospects like Cayden Lindstrom and Jackson Smith couldn’t make the cut for Team Canada.

For fans of the remaining 30 teams, this is a great chance to familiarize yourself with some of your team’s future players and to cheer them on as they develop into NHL players. The following is a list of the NHL affiliated prospects organized alphabetically so you can check out which prospects will be representing your favorite NHL team at the 2026 World Junior Championship.

2026 World Juniors (The Hockey Writers)

Note: This list includes prospects on teams that haven’t made their final rosters official so this list is subject to minor changes in the coming week or so. (last updated: Dec. 20st)

Anaheim Ducks (5)

Eric Nilson (Center) – Sweden – 2025 2nd Round Pick (45th)

Lucas Pettersson (Center) – Sweden – 2024 2nd Round Pick (35th)

Lasse Boelius (LD) – Finland – 2025 2nd Round Pick (60th)

Elijah Neuenschwander (G) – Switzerland – 2025 4th Round Pick (104th)

Darels Uljanskis (LD) – Latvia – 2024 7th Round Pick (214th)

Boston Bruins (2)

James Hagens (Center) – USA – 2025 1st Round Pick (7th)

Vashek Blanár (LD) – Czechia – 2025 4th Round Pick (100th)

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Buffalo Sabres (4)

Brodie Ziemer (LW/RW) – USA – 2024 3rd Round Pick (71st)

Adam Kleber (RD) – USA – 2024 2nd Round Pick (42nd)

Luke Osburn (LD) – USA – 2024 4th Round Pick (108th)

Radim Mrtka (RD) – Czechia – 2025 1st Round Pick (9th)

Calgary Flames (2)

Zayne Parekh (RD) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (9th)

Cole Reschny (Center) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (18th)

Carolina Hurricanes (NONE)

Chicago Blackhawks (3)

A.J. Spellacy (RW) – USA – 2024 3rd Round Pick (72nd)

Anton Frondell (Center) – Sweden – 2025 1st Round Pick (3rd)

Vaclav Nestrasil (RW) – Czechia – 2025 1st Round Pick (25th)

Colorado Avalanche (1)

Max Curran (Center) – Czechia – 2024 5th Round Pick (161st)

Columbus Blue Jackets (NONE)

Dallas Stars (3)

Måns Goos (G) – Sweden – 2025 5th Round Pick (158th)

Emil Hemming (RW) – Finland – 2024 1st Round Pick (29th)

Atte Joki (Center) – Finland – 2025 5th Round Pick (146th)

Detroit Red Wings (5)

Max Plante (Center) – USA – 2024 2nd Round Pick (47th)

Eddie Genborg (LW) – Sweden – 2025 2nd Round Pick (44th)

Carter Bear (LW) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (13th)

Michael Pradel (G) – Slovakia – 2025 3rd Round Pick (75th)

Michal Svrcek (LW) – Slovakia – 2025 4th Round Pick (119th)

Carter Bear, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Edmonton Oilers (2)

Asher Barnett (LD) – USA – 2025 5th Round Pick (131st)

David Lewandowski (LW) – Germany 2025 4th Round Pick (117th)

Florida Panthers (2)

Linus Eriksson (Center) – Sweden – 2024 2nd Round Pick (58th)

Mads Kongsbak Klyvø (LW) – Denmark – 2025 4th Round Pick (112th)

Los Angeles Kings (7)

Brendan McMorrow (LW) – USA – 2025 7th Round Pick (196th)

Henry Brzustewicz (RD) – USA – 2025 1st Round Pick (31st)

Petteri Rimpinen (G) – Finland – 2025 5th Round Pick (152nd)

Vojtech Cihar (LW) – Czechia – 2025 2nd Round Pick (59th)

Carter George (G) – Canada – 2024 2nd Round Pick (57th)

Liam Greentree (RW) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (26th)

Jan Chovan (Center) – Slovakia – 2025 6th Round Pick (184th)

Minnesota Wild (2)

Aron Kiviharju (LD) – Finland – 2024 4th Round Pick (122nd)

Adam Benák (Center) – Czechia – 2025 4th Round Pick (102nd)

Montreal Canadiens (5)

L.J. Mooney (RW) – USA – 2025 4th Round Pick (113th)

Carlos Händel (RD) – Germany – 2025 6th Round Pick (177th)

Aatos Koivu (RW) – Finland – 2024 3rd Round Pick (70th)

Michael Hage (Center) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (21st)

Mikus Vecvanags (G) – Latvia – 2024 5th Round Pick (134th)

Michael Hage, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nashville Predators (7)

Ryker Lee (RW) – USA – 2025 1st Round Pick (26th)

Teddy Stiga (LW) – USA – 2024 2nd Round Pick (55th)

Viggo Gustafsson (LD) – Sweden – 2024 3rd Round Pick (77th)

Daniel Nieminen (LD) – Finland – 2025 6th Round Pick (163rd)

Jack Ivankovic (G) – Canada – 2025 2nd Round Pick (58th)

Cameron Reid (LD) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (21st)

Brady Martin (Center) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (5th)

New Jersey Devils (1)

Kasper Pikkarainen (RW) – Finland – 2024 3rd Round Pick (85th)

New York Islanders (6)

Kamil Bednarik (C) – USA – 2024 2nd Round Pick (61st)

Cole Eiserman (LW) – USA – 2024 1st Round Pick (20th)

Jacob Kvasnicka (RW) – USA – 2025 7th Round Pick (202nd)

Victor Eklund (RW) – Sweden – 2025 1st Round Pick (16th)

Tomas Poletin (LW) – Czechia – 2025 4th Round Pick (106th)

Kashawn Aitcheson (LD) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (17th)

New York Rangers (1)

EJ Emery (RD) – USA – 2024 1st Round Pick (30th)

Ottawa Senators (1)

Logan Hensler (RD) – USA – 2025 1st Round Pick (23rd)

Philadelphia Flyers (6)

Shane Vansaghi (RW) – USA – 2025 2nd Round Pick (48th)

Jack Berglund (Center/LW) – Sweden – 2024 2nd Round Pick (51st)

Heikki Ruohonen (Center) – Finland – 2024 4th Round Pick (107th)

Max Westergård (LW) – Finland – 2025 5th Round Pick (132nd)

Jett Luchanko (Center) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (13th)

Porter Martone (RW) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (6th)

Pittsburgh Penguins (2)

Will Horcoff (Center) – USA – 2025 1st Round Pick (24th)

Harrison Brunicke (RD) – Canada – 2024 2nd Round Pick (44th)

San Jose Sharks (4)

Cole McKinney (Center) – USA – 2025 2nd Round Pick (53rd)

Leo Sahlin Wallenius (LD) – Sweden – 2024 2nd Round Pick (53rd)

Michael Misa (Center) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (2nd)

Christian Kirsch (G) – Switzerland – 2024 4th Round Pick (116th)

Michael Misa, San Jose Sharks (Robert Edwards-Imagn Images)

Seattle Kraken (5)

Blake Fiddler (RD) – USA – 2025 2nd Round Pick (36th)

Loke Krantz (RW) – Sweden – 2025 7th Round Pick (218th)

Kim Saarinen (G) – Finland – 2024 3rd Round Pick (88th)

Julius Mietinen (Center) – Finland – 2024 2nd Round Pick (40th)

Jakub Fibigr (LD) – Czechia – 2024 7th Round Pick (202nd)

St. Louis Blues (3)

Love Härenstam (G) – Sweden – 2025 6th Round Pick (179th)

Adam Jiřiček (RD) – Czechia – 2024 1st Round Pick (16th)

Adam Jecho (Center) – Czechia – 2024 3rd Round Pick (95th)

Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

Caleb Heil (G) – USA – 2025 7th Round Pick (193rd)

Joona Saarelainen (Center) – Finland – 2024 5th Round Pick (149th)

Sam O’Reilly (Center) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (32nd)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2)

Victor Johansson (LD) – Sweden – 2024 4th Round Pick (120th)

Ben Danford (RD) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (31st)

Utah Mammoth (7)

Veeti Väisänen (LD) – Finland – 2024 3rd Round Pick (96th)

Max Psenicka (RD) – Czechia – 2025 2nd Round Pick (46th)

Stepan Hoch (LW) – Czechia – 2025 3rd Round Pick (78th)

Cole Beaudoin (Center) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (24th)

Caleb Desnoyers (Center) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (4th)

Tij Iginla (LW) – Canada – 2024 1st Round Pick (6th)

Ludwig Johnson (LD) – Switzerland – 2025 6th Round Pick (174th)

Vancouver Canucks (3)

Wilson Bjorck (LW) – Sweden – 2025 5th Round Pick (143rd)

Braeden Cootes (Center) – Canada – 2025 1st Round Pick (15th)

Baslie Sansonnens (LD) – Switzerland – 2024 7th Round Pick (221st)

Vegas Golden Knights (1)

Trevor Connelly (LW) – USA – 2024 1st Round Pick (19th)

Washington Capitals (6)

Cole Hutson (LD) – USA – 2024 2nd Round Pick (43rd)

Nick Kempf (G) – USA – 2024 4th Round Pick (114th)

Milton Gästrin (Center) – Sweden – 2025 2nd Round Pick (37th)

Maxim Schäfer (LW) – Germany – 2025 3rd Round Pick (96th)

Petr Sikora (Center) – Czechia – 2024 6th Round Pick (178th)

Leon Muggli (LD) – Switzerland – 2024 2nd Round Pick (52nd)

Cole Hutson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Winnipeg Jets (2)