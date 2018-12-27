Maple Leafs News & Notes: Welcoming Moore & Marleau Meets Bourque



It’s been another week filled with notes and numbers for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they officially closed out their pre-Christmas schedule against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night with their fourth straight win.

While it was a big two points for the team, some of their players were also tacking on individual marks over the last week. With that, here’s a look at some of those milestones.

We Want Moore

Not only did Sunday provide Maple Leafs’ fans with a big win, the game against the Red Wings also gave Leafs Nation a chance to see Trevor Moore at the NHL level – following injuries to Zach Hyman and Tyler Ennis.

With 17 goals and 24 points in 27 games this season for the Toronto Marlies, it’s no doubt that Moore was the one to get the call to the big club with a roster spot up for grabs. And he didn’t disappoint.

In just 5:27 of playing time in his NHL debut, Moore came away with a blocked shot and an assist for his first career NHL point on Frederik Gauthier’s first goal of the season with seven minutes left in the second period.

On top of his first big-league point, as Paul Hendrick reported, Moore became the fourth undrafted player on the Maple Leafs’ roster this season – alongside Par Lindholm, Nikita Zaitsev and Igor Ozhiganov.

Marks Made By Andersen, Marner

It’s seems to be an ongoing trend – that current Maple Leafs’ players are adding their names to the franchise record books. And this week was no exception for Frederik Andersen and Mitch Marner.

On Dec. 22, in a win over the New York Rangers, Marner became just the sixth player in franchise history to record 50 points in 36 games or fewer. He tallied two goals and an assist against the Rangers to hit the 50-point plateau in the team’s 36th game of the season.

On top of that, he’s the first Maple Leafs player to do so since 1996-97 when Mats Sundin reached the 50-point mark in the team’s 36th game that year.

As for Andersen, he became just the third goaltender in franchise history to record 20 wins in his first 30 games of the season when the Maple Leafs beat the Rangers. The 25-save performance gave Andersen his 20th win of the season as he joined George Hainsworth (in 1934-35) and Turk Broda (in 1946-47) as the only goaltenders to hit that mark in their first 30 games of the season.

More Marleau Milestones

As for Patrick Marleau, he added to his already impressive resume over the past week. On Dec. 23, in a win over the Detroit Red Wings, Marleau played in his 1,612 regular season game. The mark tied him for 10th on the NHL’s all-time list with former Bruins’ defenceman Ray Bourque and put him just three back of ninth all-time – Larry Murphy at 1,615 games played.

To add to that, he tallied two goals over the last four games. The first came in a 7-2 win over the New Jersey Devils and it tied Marleau with Maurice Richard for 30th on the NHL’s all-time goals list at 544.

The second – which came in the team’s 5-3 victory over the Rangers – bumped him over The Rocket for sole possession of 30th on the NHL’s all-time list with 545 – just three shy of Michel Goulet’s 548.

Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits

The Maple Leafs have four prospects in the World Junior Hockey Championship – Ian Scott (Canada), Filip Kral (Czech Republic), Rasmus Sandin (Sweden) and Pontus Holmberg (Sweden).

William Nylander has two assists through his first nine games of the season. That’s an average of 0.22 points per game and puts him on pace for just 10 points this season.