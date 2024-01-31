Rising Cost Means Oilers Should Avoid Sean Monahan Trade

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves at a crucial juncture as the NHL trade deadline approaches. They like their roster and the team is open to upgrading, but they need to be careful what they give up in any trade and where they spend their limited cap space dollars. As such, speculation that the team might be interested in Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens should come with a cautious approach.

Recent discussions have centered around the availability of the Canadiens center, raising questions about whether the Oilers can strike a deal without compromising their budget and high-value assets.

What Is the Potential Ask for Monahan at the Deadline?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun discussed the evolving trade deadline narrative surrounding Monahan, emphasizing the notable improvement in his performance and health since joining the Habs. The key to his value depends on his staying healthy. But, if he does, the way the forward is playing, there will be plenty of action when it comes to trade conversations.

The concern lies in the potential return. As LeBrun points out, one key factor contributing to the heightened interest in Monahan is the unique scenario surrounding his current contract. Making $1.85 million and a pending UFA, Monahan is an attractive option for teams tight to the salary cap. The NHL insider contemplates the possibility of Montreal absorbing half of Monahan’s salary, making him an even more appealing option for teams facing cap constraints.

Another factor is the scarcity of quality centers in the trade market. This amplifies Monahan’s appeal. Elias Lindholm stands out as the premier center available, but Monahan might be second. This creates a situation where demand far exceeds supply in the center position. The result is a highly competitive market where a player like Monahan, performing exceptionally well this season, becomes a coveted asset.

If the Canadiens identify an opportunity because of Monahan’s elevated value, this poses an issue for Edmonton.

Should The Oilers Get Into a Bidding War Situation?

For the Oilers, who grapple with limited cap space, the pursuit of Monahan comes with a set of challenges. While they could benefit from a depth center with a two-way game, experience, and versatility in their lineup, the hurdle lies in the potential cost. LeBrun points out that while Monahan’s salary aligns with the Oilers’ budget, the ask for a first-round pick raises concerns.

Edmonton faces the unenviable task of balancing the want to upgrade its depth with the preservation of valuable assets for the future. It might not be a smart decision to jump into a situation where one team is going to have to make an above-market value offer to land the player. And, because Monahan’s contract lacks trade protection, the Canadiens can simply trade him to the highest bidder.

Yes, Monahan may be an attractive option, but the Oilers must weigh the potential impact on their future by parting ways with a first-round pick. The team has already said they are prepared to make that kind of move and that anything is on the table, but is Monahan the player you move that pick for? Remember, he’s just a rental and he’s got an injury history.

The coming weeks will unveil whether the Oilers and Ken Holland opt for patience in their trade dealings or if they take a calculated risk to enhance their chances in the current season. If the Habs are convinced Monahan can fetch a first-round pick — which LeBrun believes is a realistic possibility — the Oilers might want to bow out of this race and focus on another target.