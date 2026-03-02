Trading OEL Makes No Sense for the Maple Leafs

I’ve been covering the Toronto Maple Leafs for nine seasons now, but this is the first one where they are clearly going to be sellers at the trade deadline. And it’s frankly confusing me. I know many analysts are speculating about possibilities and potentials, but the same attitude keeps coming out.

Maple Leafs analysts seem to suggest that, when a team’s selling, it should sell everything that moves. Get rid of anyone with value, clear the deck, start fresh. I get the frustration, but my own logic tells me it isn’t always the right answer, especially when the player is Oliver Ekman-Larsson (OEL). The conventional wisdom says dump him. He’s 34, which is on the wrong side of 30, so move him while you can. But every time I watch him play, I find myself asking the same question: why would you want to give away one of your best players just because the calendar says so?

Ekman-Larsson Is Far From Fading into Oblivion

OEL isn’t fading. He’s still steady, still moves the puck, still logs big minutes without looking like he’s on empty. He’s got two more years at $3.5 million — that’s a steal. He brings something you can’t easily replace: puck-moving skill, defensive awareness, veteran calm, and a little edge.

He gets mad when they get scored on. He cares. I love players who play angrily, who hate losing, who get embarrassed when they’re beaten badly. Am I wrong in thinking that these are the guys you want around?

So why the rush to trade him? If the Maple Leafs are serious about staying competitive — and with Matthews and Nylander still in their prime window, they should be — keeping your best-value defenseman makes more sense than shopping him. The team’s in a tough spot, but moving OEL won’t fix the problems; it would shrink the window even more.

Clever on the Spreadsheet Isn’t Clever on the Ice and in the Standings

What he brings in skills and edge isn’t easy to replace on a budget. The Maple Leafs aren’t swimming in extra cap space or blue-line depth. If they ship him out, they’ll either eating salary, take back worse contracts, or get pennies in return. None of those helps the team win more games this season or next. And let’s be honest, the blue line is already thin enough without losing one of the few steady pieces.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The only real case for trading him would be if the front office decided to blow it all up and start a full rebuild. But that’s not the plan here. Toronto has two superstars — Auston Matthews and William Nylander — still in (or just entering) the back half of their primes. You don’t tank or reset when you’ve got that kind of talent under contract.

Rather, you retool around them. You add pieces, you tweak, you try to push the window open a little wider.

The Maple Leafs Are in a Tough Spot for the First Time in Years

The team’s in a tough spot right now, no question. Injuries, inconsistencies, and the same old playoff questions are frustrating. But dumping OEL would just make things worse. He’s playing well, he’s affordable, and he’s exactly the kind of veteran you want when things get tight. Moving him would be crazy.

Think about it this way: the Maple Leafs already have a history of trading away depth or value pieces too soon, only to scramble later. Ekman-Larsson isn’t flashy, but he’s reliable. He doesn’t make headlines for the wrong reasons. He just shows up, does his job, and helps the team stay afloat. In a season where stability feels hard to come by, that’s worth a lot more than people give it credit for.

If the Maple Leafs are serious about competing — and they still say they are — keeping OEL makes way more sense than shopping him. The return wouldn’t be enough to justify the loss. He’s a piece that fits what they’re trying to do: stay in the fight, stay competitive, stay relevant. Trading him would be admitting defeat before the season’s even over.

So, I don’t see it. The Maple Leafs would be ignorant to move him. He’s one of the few things going right on the blue line right now. Keep him, build around him, and figure out the rest.