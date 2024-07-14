Previewing the Tucson Roadrunners’ Wealth of Talent for 2024-25

When general manager Bill Armstrong was hired in 2020, it was the dawn of a new era for Armstrong and the Arizona Coyotes. After several trades that saw Armstrong acquire an abundance of draft capital, those picks are slowly becoming players in the NHL. Since the 2021 draft, Armstrong has made a total of 42 selections, which also includes eight first-round selections. That’s where the Logan Cooley’s, Dylan Guenther’s, and Dmitri Simashev’s have come from.

While Cooley and Guenther have already solidified themselves with Utah, and Simashev will be on his way soon, many other prospects fly under the radar. Granted, many players drafted into the NHL never see the ice at the NHL, or even American Hockey League (AHL), level, and that’s how things go. That said, many prospects always make it and climb up the rankings, slowly but surely.

That’s the rebuilding process, and Armstrong and Utah are in that position. There is an abundance of prospects climbing the ranks, especially with the Tucson Roadrunners, who surely will be a fun team to watch next season.

Lamoureux, Duda, and Szuber Highlight Roadrunners Blue Line

Maveric Lamoureux

Maveric Lamoureux has dealt with injuries the past couple of seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. He played just 39 games this season, notching nine goals and 33 points. The 6-foot-7 defenseman has length and reach due to his immense size. Like Josh Doan, he could see some games with Utah towards the end of the season, which would be a big win for Armstrong and the company. Lamoureux will see plenty of ice time in Tucson, and hopefully, he can remain healthy and see strides in development.

Maveric Lamoureux, Drummondville Voltigeurs (Ghyslain Bergeron | Voltigeurs Drummondville)

Artyom Duda

Artyom Duda finally signed his entry-level contract a few days ago, which means he’s finally a member of the Utah Hockey Club. After three appeal denials in the NCAA with the University of Maine, he was rejected due to games played in Russia in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), so he had to pivot. Thus, he played with Toronto Metro University for the latter half of the 2023-24 season. Duda is an extremely smooth skater with all the offensive instincts in the world, so to see him finally sign is a delight, but now the uphill battle from the AHL to the NHL begins for the young Russian.

Maksymilian Szuber

It’s uncommon for sixth-round picks to hit in the NHL due to the battle that starts after being drafted. Not only that, but the jump that needs to be taken is hard enough in itself as well. Maksymilian Szuber, however, has proved those odds wrong and looks to be another Armstrong steal. Last season with the Roadrunners, he scored seven goals and 28 points in 70 games. The 6-foot-3 defenseman has many likable traits, and seeing him in the NHL at some point this season wouldn’t be a surprise, but only time will tell.

Matikka, Lipkin, and Lutz Lead Charge Upfront

Miko Matikka

After Matikka was drafted in 2022, he saw time in the United States Hockey League, especially after being traded mid-season. Last season, however, he took the NCAA route with the University of Denver, where he flourished. In 43 games, he recorded 20 goals and 33 points as a freshman. Matikka should bring that goalscoring ability to the Roadrunners, as it’s his best attribute, as well as his physical play. Matikka is an exciting prospect, but he should see plenty of growth with the Roadrunners this season.

Sam Lipkin

Like Szuber, Sam Lipkin was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and has seen tremendous success since then. In the NCAA with Quinnipiac University, he scored 43 points during his freshman season and 35 points last season. When he signed with the Roadrunners last season, he saw seven games but only registered one assist. Lipkin will provide plenty of experience in the Roadrunners’ locker room and should play a significant role in their offense this season.

Julian Lutz

Last but not least, 2022 second-round pick Julian Lutz has the potential to make noise down the I-10 with the Roadrunners this season. Lutz, who played in the USHL during the 2023-24 season with the Green Bay Gamblers, recorded 24 goals and 68 points in 50 games. He showed off his playmaking ability, which is one of the main reasons he got drafted where he did. His high hockey IQ should see him get lots of minutes in Tucson and will give Tucson fans another reason to come out every night.

Roadrunners Will Be Plenty of Fun to Watch in 2024-25

In the past, the Coyotes have yet to see much success, which translated down to the AHL, which is unfortunate given how exciting a young team can be. Now, they have the young pieces to make not only a playoff push but growth across the players named and everyone. Head coach Steve Potvin has to be excited about what’s to come with the roster at hand, as there’s so much talent across the entire roster. The Roadrunners are primed for a playoff run in 2024-25 and, hopefully, a playoff run deeper than the 2023-24 season.