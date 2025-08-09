5 Underappreciated Penguins During the Sidney Crosby Era

The Pittsburgh Penguins have enjoyed 20 seasons with Sidney Crosby. Crosby has had an amazing career and is not showing any signs of slowing down. Besides their captain, the Penguins have seen more talent within their organization over the last 20 seasons than some teams have in their existence. However, many of these talented players have been overshadowed over the years. Here are five players who have done the dirty work with little recognition.

5. Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin joined the Penguins in 2006 and has been a pillar of the organization ever since. In 2022, he played in his 1,000th game with the team and has averaged a point per game or better in 15 of his 19 seasons. Over the course of his career, he has won the Hart Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy, three Stanley Cup rings and a Calder Trophy.

Despite all of that, in 2017, the NHL left Malkin off the list of the league’s top 100 players. It is true that he has been a force to be reckoned with, but he’s often overlooked because of the number of games he misses. In his first 16 seasons, he missed 251 games. Any time he has played close to a full season, he’s been recognized as an elite player. He has been consistently dominant throughout his career and is a generational star in his own right. When he does hang up his skates, Pittsburgh will be hard-pressed to find his replacement.

4. Brian Dumoulin

Brian Dumoulin played in Pittsburgh for ten seasons, and he was one of the most dependable blueliners the team has ever had. He was the perfect definition of a defensive defenseman and Kris Letang’s safety net.

It was his reliable play that allowed Letang to take so many risks and turn into one of the league’s top defensemen. During his time in Pittsburgh, Dumoulin blocked 816 shots and helped the team win two Stanley Cups.

3. Olli Maatta

The Penguins selected defenseman Olli Maatta 22nd overall in the 2012 Draft. During his rookie campaign with the team in 2013-14, he scored nine goals and had 29 points in 78 games. He played such a smooth game and was always in the right place at the right time. There wasn’t anything flashy about his game, but he was always there to move the puck forward and make a positive play. In his six seasons with the team, he registered 565 blocks and 440 hits.

2. Carl Hagelin

Carl Hagelin, a member of the Penguins’ famous HBK line, joined the team during the 2015-16 season and quickly became a staple. It may have been Phil Kessel who earned the headlines, but Hagelin’s trademark speed made it possible. He got to every puck and was a master at clearing up the defensive zone. During the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had 16 points in 24 games.

1. Bryan Rust

The Penguins drafted Bryan Rust in the third round in 2010. He started out on the fourth line during the 2014-15 season. He has always had speed, and he has always been good on the penalty kill, but in his early years with the team, he was a bit inconsistent. However, something changed during the 2019-20 season when he scored 27 goals.

Rust has scored 20 or more goals in every season since, scoring a career-high 31 goals last season. He is a hard worker who has earned his place on the top line. With each season, he exceeds expectations, but he is still severely underestimated.

Penguins Are Hoping History Repeats Itself

Pittsburgh has been lucky enough to see some elite talent pass through its locker room. Finding those players who are willing to play a physical, gritty game can be difficult. As they continue to rebuild, general manager Kyle Dubas is no doubt on the lookout for these types of players.