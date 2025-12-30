USA Fights Back, Takes Down Slovakia 6-5 in 2026 World Juniors

Day four of the 2026 World Junior Championship, Monday, Dec. 29, saw USA take on Slovakia. USA looked to make it three straight wins, while Slovakia looked to extend their wins to two. USA was dealt a blow in the injury department as Cole Hutson was out after taking a puck to the neck in their most recent win over Switzerland on Saturday, Dec. 27.

Caleb Heil was in the net for USA while Michal Prádel was in the net for Slovakia. USA had a few chances to open the game, but it was Slovakia who got on the board first. It was a back-and-forth game as USA fought back but they took their first lead in the third period and held it as they won 6-5.

Game Recap

Slovakia got on the board first with a goal from Tobias Pitka. Tobias Tomik and Andrej Fabuš assisted him. They extended their lead while on the power play with a goal from Tomáš Chrenko. Luka Radivojevič assisted him to make it 2-0. Those were the only goals of the first period, and Slovakia took the lead into the second.

USA answered back with a shorthanded goal to open the middle period. A.J. Spellacy scored the goal, and the lone assist went to Brendan McMorrow. Slovakia responded with a shorthanded goal of their own, scored by Adam Beluško, that made it 3-1. Andreas Straka assisted him. McMorrow scored a short time later to get USA back within one. Kamil Bednarik and Spellacy assisted him.

Ryker Lee scored a few minutes later for USA to tie it up 3-3. L.J. Mooney and Will Zellers assisted him. Slovakia took the lead back on a goal scored by Michal Svrček. Straka tallied the lone assist that made it 4-3. Once again, USA found a way to answer with a goal from James Hagens with under a minute to go. Teddy Stiga and Chase Reid assisted him. That was the final goal of the period, and they went into the final period tied 4-4.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

James Hagens scored his second goal of the game for USA under a minute into the third period to give his team their first lead. Reid and Brodie Ziemer assisted him, which made it 5-4. Will Zellers added to USA’s lead as he scored and made it 6-4. Ziemer and Mooney assisted him. Slovakia’s Chrenko scored his second of the night and got his team within one. Radivojevič and Adam Nemec assisted him. That was the final goal of the game and USA took the win 6-5.

Both Slovakia and USA will be off on Tuesday, Dec. 30, and will resume play on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31. Slovakia will face Switzerland, and USA will take on Sweden in their final preliminary round games.