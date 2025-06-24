Utah Grizzles Most Likely Relocating With Potential Sale

Around a year ago, the Salt Lake City hockey community had one of the greatest days of their lives. The Arizona Coyotes were sold to the NBA’s Utah Jazz owner, Ryan Smith, who moved them to Utah to become the Utah Hockey Club and eventually, the Utah Mammoth. It was the reward of decades of minor league hockey occupying the Salt Lake area.

Now, a year later, the Salt Lake hockey community might suffer one of its worst days soon. The Utah Grizzlies, who have played in Utah since 1995, have announced they have started the process of selling the team, which could result in relocation. The loss of the Grizzlies could mean the loss of the longest tenured hockey team in Utah history and the loss of a fan favorite team.

The Demise of the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies came to Salt Lake City from Denver in 1995 after the Salt Lake Golden Eagles left town in 1994. As members of the International Hockey League, the Grizzlies had success early in Utah, winning the Turner Cup in their first season. The championship-clinching game was played in Delta Center, where more than 17,000 people showed up to watch, which at the time was a national record for the largest attendance at a minor league hockey game.

The Grizzlies eventually transitioned to the American Hockey League (AHL) before being suspended and then sold to an ownership group in Cleveland. At the same time, a different ownership group purchased the Grizzlies’ branding and created an ECHL team with the same name and logos.

Ever since then, the Grizzlies have played in the ECHL for 20 years, making the conference finals twice, winning the Mountain Division in 2021-22, and becoming a staple in the hockey community. The team formed a partnership with the Utah Junior Grizzlies, one of the state’s biggest youth hockey programs. On top of that, Grizzlies players constantly visited schools and tried their best to keep growing the youth hockey scene in Utah.

Many pro hockey players have made their way through the Grizzlies organization. Over 200 players who played for the team eventually made their way to the NHL, including Mike Smith, Aaron Dell, and Utah-born and raised Trevor Lewis. Connections to the Grizzlies have even made their way to the Mammoth. Cole Beaudoin’s dad, Eric, played for the team for a single season.

Throughout the years, the Grizzlies have been an affordable outlet for people to experience hockey. Fans had first dates at games, which sometimes led to season tickets. The team got people into hockey and produced memories like goalie fights and players gifting sticks. Even with the arrival of the Mammoth, some still attend and watch games.

The impending relocation can be traced back to 2023 when longtime owner David Elmore passed away. Elmore was a key figure in the construction of the Maverik Center, where the Grizzlies have played since 1997. He also owned a collection of minor league hockey and baseball teams.

Elmore’s wife, Donna Tuttle, took over sole ownership after his passing, but unfortunately, her health has declined to the point where she can’t run the team anymore. The rest of the Elmore family has had declining interest in being involved in the team, leading to this point.

“This is an emotional and difficult moment for our family and our organization,” said the Elmore Sports Group. “Utah has been more than a home — it has been part of our identity. But ensuring the Grizzlies have the opportunity to thrive in the future may require new ownership and, potentially, a new home.”

While ownership is the main reason why the Grizzlies will most likely move, there are some other factors too. While ticket sales are up 20% from last season, the average attendance went down from 6,003 in 2023-24 to 5,054. Part of that problem is that a majority of the Grizzlies’ games were scheduled on the same day and time that the Mammoth were playing. While the ECHL provides an affordable and fun experience, most people would rather go to an NHL game.

The Grizzlies also haven’t made the playoffs since the 2022-23 season. This season, the team went 25-39-6-2, their worst record since 2006-07.

It’s been reported that the Elmore Sports Group is planning to sell the team to an ownership group that plans to relocate the team to Trenton, New Jersey. Trenton hasn’t had pro hockey since 2013 when the ECHL’s Trenton Titans occupied the city.

The Maverik Center, which is owned by West Valley City, has no plans to house hockey for the foreseeable future. For those wondering if Smith has any interest in purchasing the team and/or the arena, it sounds like SEG will not, based on current team priorities.

While the relocation to Trenton still has to technically be approved by the ECHL (which it most likely will), moving a team to the East Coast is a weird one for the league. The ECHL has been trying to grow its western presence with additions of the Tahoe Knight Monsters and a team in New Mexico in 2026-27. Losing a team like the Grizzlies, who were located right between the Knight Monsters, New Mexico, and other teams like the Idaho Steelheads, makes travel a bit longer. Not to mention, the Grizzlies were a favorite landing spot among players because of the city’s weather and offerings.

The Grizzlies have been affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche since the 2018-19 season. The team plans to play the 2025-26 season in Utah with commitment from the organization to deliver a season worthy of the fans who have supported them since 1995.

What Could This Mean for the Mammoth and Utah?

The Grizzlies leaving is even more of a heartbreak because fans were expecting a potential relationship between them and the Mammoth. While SEG has no interest in purchasing the team, the departure of the Grizzlies could open up some things for the Mammoth. This is especially true with the uncertainty around the Tucson Roadrunners.

With the Grizzlies leaving, the Maverik Center’s availability has opened up. While there are no plans for hockey in the foreseeable future, that can change instantly with a call from Smith.

The Roadrunners are most likely relocating to Reno thanks to Alex Meruelo’s Grand Sierra Resort arena starting to be built. While Reno is around the same distance from Tucson, it still wouldn’t be surprising if the Mammoth and SEG want their AHL affiliate closer.

The AHL is currently at 32 teams, and with 32 NHL teams, it’s hard to imagine the league expanding past that. If the team isn’t happy with their affiliation with the Roadrunners when they move to Reno, they could look at potentially purchasing one of the existing AHL teams and relocating them to the Maverik Center, like when the Vegas Golden Knights purchased the San Antonio Rampage and relocated them to Henderson.

The Maverik Center is a nice arena, and while some upgrades to the concourse could be needed, it would fit nicely in the AHL. It seats up to 12,000 people. To compare, the Cleveland Monsters led the league in attendance with around 11,000 people.

St. George continues to be a contender for a potential minor league team. It’s a growing city, with a rink being built. It wouldn’t be surprising if the city fits into the Mammoth’s minor league system somehow in the future.

It’s unclear what the Mammoth want their minor league system to look like. The team will be affiliated with the Roadrunners for at least one more year, while their ECHL affiliation with the Allen Americans was only a one-year deal. It would be surprising if Smith doesn’t utilize Maverik Center and its proximity to Delta Center and the Mammoth’s practice rink.

While the Mammoth are set to grow hockey in Utah bigger than it has ever been, the Grizzlies were the team that made the sport as big as it was when the NHL came to the state. The team was the introduction to hockey for many, and their relocation ultimately shows the maturity of the city into a major league town. At the end of the day, many will remember the Mammoth as a team that made people NHL fans. However, the Grizzlies were the team that made people hockey fans, and will always be a big part of helping the NHL come to Utah.