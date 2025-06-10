Team Drops Out of Marner Race, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as the Stanley Cup Final intensifies and Brad Marchand continues to wow at his age, the NHL rumor mill is heating up with several teams eyeing the veteran winger. The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in the player. Marchand is not the only player drawing attention, as other notable names, such as Sam Bennett, Jason Robertson, and Alex Tuch, are generating buzz. Finally, is one team that was looking at Mitch Marner and considered a big spender having second thoughts?

Marchand Drawing Increased Interest, Including the Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final, but two key players are already making off-ice headlines. Brad Marchand, who continues to thrive despite his veteran status, and Sam Bennett, who is breaking playoff records. For the former, what kind of deal can he get in free agency? For the latter, there is concern about him being overpaid after an unbelievable postseason run.

Among the more recent developments is that the Maple Leafs are reportedly eyeing Marchand. The Maple Leafs taking a run at Brad Marchand in free agency seems like a possibility, writes James Mirtle of The Athletic. He checks off several of the boxes the Maple Leafs are looking for.

May 18, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube during the post game media conference following the game seven loss in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Mirtle notes:

“Would a big run at Marchand make sense, even with his age and sky-high asking price? It certainly looks like a real option, especially considering his ability to rise to the occasion in the playoffs — and the alternatives.” source – ‘The 9 most intriguing teams of NHL free agency: What I heard from a buzzy draft combine’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 06/09/2025

According to Chris Johnston, Marchand is seeking a three to four-year deal, and multiple teams may be willing to meet that term.

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett could be pricing himself out of Florida, and possibly what the Leafs are willing to pay. Mirtle says Bennett wants to stay, but a breakout postseason might push him to test the market. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 wrote that Bennett could command around $7.5 million, and anyone willing to pay $9–10 million is vastly overpaying and will be disappointed.

Jason Robertson Being Traded to Make Room for Granlund?

Whispers that the Dallas Stars might consider trading Jason Robertson aren’t new, but why is it becoming a topic of discussion around the NHL? During a segment on Sportsnet 590, Elliotte Friedman dropped a surprising nugget, suggesting Robertson’s name is circulating in trade talks so that the Stars can make room to re-sign Mikael Granlund.

Related: Nugent-Hopkins’ Game 3 Status, Plus Panthers and Leafs Rumors

While trading Robertson—who is signed through next season at just $7.75 million—would be a stunner, Dallas is feeling the squeeze. There is speculation that the Stars will first attempt to trade Matt Dumba or Ilya Lyubushkin, but if that doesn’t work, they could consider moving Robertson, who is set to become a restricted free agent in 2025.

Sabres Listening on Alex Tuch, Not Peterka

Over in Buffalo, Mirtle reports that Alex Tuch’s name is surfacing in trade chatter. While the Sabres would prefer to keep the power forward, he could be moved if extension talks stall. Mirtle writes, “Alex Tuch, coming off a 36-goal season, has one year left before becoming a UFA; if he doesn’t want to sign an extension, GM Kevyn Adams likely needs to move him to ensure he doesn’t walk for no return.”

There is also talk about contract negotiations between the Sabres and JJ Peterka becoming contentious, but Elliotte Friedman reported during his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that Peterka is not being shopped.

Utah Likely Out on Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still weighing their options with Mitch Marner. A sign-and-trade was floated earlier this spring, but Mirtle now says Marner’s camp appears poised to test the open market on July 1. Vegas might be among the few teams with the cap space and appetite to pursue a deal if Toronto re-engages.

The NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Mammoth, is expected to be active but cautious in free agency. Chris Johnston says they won’t be handing out “massive contracts,” and may not pursue top-tier UFAs like Marner. The Mammoth are looking to make big moves, but not moves that will be seen as overly emotional or reactive, just to make a splash.