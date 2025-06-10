Jets 2025 Unrestricted Free Agent Overview

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has six pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on his books who will be free to sign anywhere they please on July 1 if he does not re-sign them before then. These players range from Jets roster players to American Hockey League (AHL) depth.

The salary cap is increasing by $7.5 million for next season and the Jets also have the Blake Wheeler buyout coming off the books, but considering Cheveldayoff also has a number of restricted free agents to sign, he’ll have to make some tough decisions regarding the below personnel as he tries to keep his team highly competitive after winning the Presidents’ Trophy this season.

Note: Does not include Axel Jonsson-Fjallby or Chris Driedger, who were UFAs but have signed contracts overseas.

NHL Roster

Mason Appleton

Appleton, in the final year of a three-year deal with a $2.166 million average annual value (AAV) he signed with the Jets in 2022 after being reacquired from the Seattle Kraken at the 2022 Trade Deadline, scored 10 goals and added 12 assists for 22 points in 71 games. He also recorded seven assists in 13 playoff games, but had a key gaffe in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars on a glorious chance — he had a wide open net with the game tied 1-1 in the late third but shot the puck directly into Jake Oettinger, who was down and out, and the Jets were later eliminated with an overtime loss. He described the miss as “kind of haunting in a sense, frustrating.”

The 29-year-old, who the Jets drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, said he would like to re-sign. The organization will have to decide whether they want to keep going with a relative veteran and known commodity in Appleton on the third line with Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter or incorporate a younger player with more potential upside on a cheap entry-level contract into the lineup instead.

“Obviously each side has to talk and stuff has to get figured out. I love being a Winnipeg Jet. It’s all I’ve really known,” Appleton said in his end-of-season interview. “I was in Seattle for a short while. I love it here and I love this organization. If we could work it out, I’d be happy to be a Jet.”

Appleton said he’d like some term and stability on a new deal, but that he and his representation hadn’t “really had much communication” with the organization by the time media availabilities took place on May 20.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Ehlers is by far the Jets’ biggest UFA fish. The speedy and dynamic Danish right winger had an excellent season on the second line and finally got the first power-play-unit role he had deserved for years but had never gotten, putting up 63 points (24 goals and 39 assists) in 69 games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven playoff games.

The 29 year old draft-and-develop success story is coming off a seven-year contract with a $6 million AAV he signed ahead of the 2017-18 season. It’s pretty obvious he’s due a raise of at least a few million per year, and it’s also pretty obvious he’ll have a number of suitors if he does hit free agency on July 1.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

“We’ll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be one of those guys who can be a unique Jet-for-life-type player,” Cheveldayoff said at his end-of-season joint press conference with head coach Scott Arniel, describing their relationship as great. “If he does choose to go in a different direction, then obviously as an organization we’ll have to evolve… and it’ll be another opportunity for us to grow in another area.”

The big question is whether Ehlers wants to stay with the organization that drafted him ninth overall in 2014 or wants to move onto greener pastures and a bigger role.

Ehlers has rarely played a top-line role in Winnipeg, and until this season under first-year head Arniel and his new assistants, was woefully underused on the power play and in crucial situations despite being an analytical darling. Some have opined, and perhaps rightfully given his usage, he may want to test the waters to find somewhere that will give him a top-line role and 20-plus minutes per game.

Haydn Fleury

The defenseman, playing on a one-year, $775,000 deal, was in and out of the Jets’ lineup. He ultimately suited up for 39 games, mainly in a third-pairing role, but also jumped to the top four during Dylan Samberg’s absence due to a broken foot in December and January. Fleury had seven assists and a minus-12 rating in the regular season and also appeared in eight playoff games, recording two assists.

Haydn Fleury, Winnipeg Jets (Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

“I’d love to stay. I really enjoyed my time here,” the 28-year-old seventh overall 2014 Carolina Hurricanes pick said in his end-of-season interview. “My wife and my kids really enjoy it. And being able to play in a city where hockey matters for me is huge. And just to be able to show my kids how much a sport can do for a community is something that I’m really proud that I got to show my son this year.”

Brandon Tanev

Tanev, acquired from the Kraken at the 2025 Trade Deadline, spent this season on the final year of a six-year deal with a $3.5 million AAV he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019.

The spark plug left winger, of course, began his NHL career with the Jets, playing for them for four seasons between 2015-16 and 2018-19 after Cheveldayoff signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Providence College. He became a fan favourite in Winnipeg for his “junkyard-dog” mentality, hustle, tenacity, and willingness to lay his body on the line.

Tanev had one goal and four assists for five points in 19 games with the Jets in a fourth-line role and 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points overall between the Jets and Kraken this season. He had no points in 13 playoff games.

“Obviously, I had my start here and to come back for a second go around, it’s awesome,” the 33-year-old said at his end-of-season interview. “It was an opportunity to come to a good group, a great city with good people in it and to live out your dream playing in the NHL. I think no matter where you are, your goal is to play in the NHL and to win a Stanley Cup. So I’ve always been grateful for my time here in Winnipeg, and it’s been awesome and the fans and everyone have made it that way.”

AHL Roster

Dylan Coghlan

The Jets signed Coghlan in the offseason to a one-year deal worth $775,000 to provide more defensive depth, but their crowded blue line caused him to spend most of the season with the Manitoba Moose (and plenty of time in the Jets’ press box as a healthy scratch through the first third of the campaign.)

The 27 year old showed off his offensive upside with the Moose, recording 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 36 games to lead Moose defenders in scoring. He also suited up for six games for the Jets, recording no points and a plus-1 rating.

In 112-career NHL games between the Jets, Hurricanes, and Vegas Golden Knights, he has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points. In 228-career AHL games for the Moose, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Chicago Wolves, he has 56 goals and 89 assists for 136 points.

Dominic Toninato

Toninato, named Moose captain in late November, recorded 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points in 60 games in a top-six centre role to finish second on the team in points and set a new AHL career high. He also played five games for the Jets, going pointless.

The 30 year old has been with the Jets organization since October, 2020 when he signed as a free agent. He is coming off a two-year deal with a $775,000 AAV he signed in April, 2023.

Manitoba Moose forwards Mason Shaw and Dominic Toninato celebrating a goal (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

In 189-career NHL games between the Colorado Avalanche, Panthers, and Jets, recording 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points. He was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played an NHL-career high 77 games with the Jets in 2021-22. In 255-career AHL games between the Moose, Thunderbirds, Colorado Eagles, and San Antonio Rampage, he has 73 goals and 71 assists for 144 points.