Predicting Jayden Struble’s Next Contract with the Canadiens

Jayden Struble is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, and after back-to-back 56-game seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, it’s time for Montreal to make a decision on the 23-year-old defenceman. Originally seen as more of a long-term project coming out of Northeastern University, Struble has quietly climbed the depth chart over the last two seasons and now finds himself in a strong position to earn a regular spot on the Canadiens’ blue line. With David Savard announcing his retirement and Arber Xhekaj’s late-season struggles, a full-time role for Struble is very much on the table. What will his next contract look like?

Full-Time Role

Struble enters the offseason on solid footing. With Savard gone and the Canadiens clearly looking to transition toward a younger, faster defensive group, a door is open for him to become a consistent NHL contributor. He played much of the final stretch. He also played alongside Lane Hutson, stepping in when Kaiden Guhle was sidelined. That pairing held its own, and while Hutson often grabbed the headlines, Struble’s steady, stay-at-home presence helped balance things out.

In 56 games, Struble posted two goals and 11 assists. More importantly, he rarely looked overwhelmed, even when the pace picked up or when injuries forced him into more difficult minutes. By the end of the season, he had earned the trust of the coaching staff and effectively took over Xhekaj’s spot on the third pair.

Jayden Struble, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His blend of physicality and composure has become valuable on a young blue line that sometimes struggles with consistency. While not flashy, Struble does a lot of the little things right: clearing the crease, winning puck battles along the boards, and making the simple first pass. That reliability is something Montreal desperately needs if they hope to take a step forward next season.

Competition

That said, nothing is guaranteed for Struble. He’ll still need to fight for his place in training camp, especially with a wave of young defencemen knocking on the door. First and foremost, there’s Xhekaj, Struble’s primary competitor for the third-pairing role. Both bring a physical edge to the game, but Struble arguably brings more poise and fewer risky decisions, which might give him the upper hand in tight games.

But beyond Xhekaj, other names are looming. David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux will be looking to crack the NHL roster full-time next season. Reinbacher, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, had a strong finish in Laval and will come into camp expected to push for a regular spot. Mailloux had a solid season in Laval and even got a taste of NHL action. Then there’s Adam Engstrom, who was quietly excellent in his rookie American Hockey League (AHL) campaign.

Related: Laval Rocket’s Season Was a Win for the Canadiens

On top of that, Nick Kypreos reported that the Canadiens have been linked to Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Nicolas Hague. The reported interest signals that Kent Hughes is looking to add another big-bodied defenceman to the bottom pair, someone with more experience to stabilize the third unit. If Montreal does bring in a player like Hague, the battle for ice time becomes even tighter.

Struble’s advantage is his familiarity with the system and the coaching staff’s growing confidence in him. But he’ll still need to come into camp ready to fight for a full-time role. The internal competition may be fierce, but it also creates the kind of environment that can bring out the best in players, and Struble has consistently proven he can rise to the challenge.

Contract Projection

Struble’s qualifying offer sits at $813,750, but it’s unlikely the Canadiens will go that route. Last offseason, Xhekaj signed a two-year deal worth $1.3 million per season, despite playing fewer games than Struble did this season. Xhekaj’s unique physical presence certainly played a role in that valuation, but it still gives us a solid comparable.

Struble played more games, had similar production, and showed a steadier overall game, especially late in the season. Based on those factors, a reasonable estimate would be a two- or three-year contract in the $1.5 million per year range.

This type of deal would serve both sides well. For Montreal, it’s a way to lock in a useful and still-developing asset at a manageable cap hit. It gives the team depth, flexibility, and a known commodity while still keeping the door open for higher-upside players like Mailloux and Reinbacher to develop at their own pace. For Struble, it’s a chance to prove he can be more than just a depth option. A short bridge deal offers financial security and an opportunity to grow into a larger role, possibly earning a more lucrative extension when the Canadiens are closer to contending.

It’s also worth noting that the Canadiens are in a healthy cap position. They have room to invest in their young core and still explore outside additions. Signing Struble to a $1.5 million contract fits nicely within that framework and aligns with Hughes’ approach to reward players who earn their spot while not locking in too heavily too early.

Struble may not be the flashiest name on the Canadiens’ roster, but he’s carved out a meaningful role in a crowded and competitive blue line group. With Savard retiring and the team leaning younger, the opportunity is there for him to become a regular fixture. A two- or three-year contract at $1.5 million per season seems like a fair bet for both sides, rewarding the player’s progress while keeping flexibility for the team.