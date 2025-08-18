Walman or Ekholm, Penguins Offer Sheet Picks & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter about who the Edmonton Oilers will prioritize on a blue line extension: Jake Walman or Mattias Ekholm. Meanwhile, could Brady Tkachuk be gone from the Ottawa Senators by the time he and the rest of the team are ready to play a game in the new arena? Finally, are teams calling the Pittsburgh Penguins and trying to reacquire their own draft picks to tender an offer sheet?

Will Oilers Prioritize Walman Over Ekholm?

Speculation is growing that Edmonton could lock up Jake Walman before veteran Mattias Ekholm, with age and injury concerns shaping the team’s decision. The Oilers’ blue line could soon face some difficult contract decisions, and early chatter suggests Walman may be the first in line for a new deal.

Multiple insiders, including Jason Gregor and the crew from Oilers Nation, all pointed to Walman as the more logical priority. The 28-year-old defenseman is younger, still improving, and potentially more cost-efficient than Ekholm, who turns 36 when his next deal would begin.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; -Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) defend against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ekholm remains an integral part of the Oilers’ defensive core, but his recent groin injury and advancing age leave some uncertainty about his long-term value. Walman, by contrast, is viewed as a piece Edmonton can build around for the next several seasons without as much risk attached.

While nobody is suggesting Ekholm is out of the Oilers’ future plans, the consensus seems to be that Walman should be secured first — and perhaps this summer — while Ekholm’s next deal could be handled down the road.

Brady Tkachuk Not Around for New Arena in Ottawa?

On episode 400 of the DFO Rundown podcast, Gregor also suggested the Senators’ new home at LeBreton Flats may not be done in time for Brady Tkachuk to see the ice there as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Suggesting their two time lines don’t line up, Gregor noted, “By the time that building is done, he’ll have moved on. I get a sense that he might be going to the USA.”

Tkachuk’s deal, an eight-year, $57.56 million contract signed in 2021, runs through 2028. According to reports from the Ottawa Citizen, the building is expected to take at least two years to complete once the land is ready.

It’s important to point out that Tkachuk has never said he’s looking for a trade to the United States and has said several times he enjoys being a Senator and wants to help the team win.

Teams Calling Penguins About Offer Sheet Picks

During a recent episode of the “Cam & Strick” podcast, Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said that teams are calling him to reacquire their second and third-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. “And you know why,” said Dubas. That comment refers to offer sheet picks that are required to make offers. The rules state that a team can’t use anything but their own picks in a offer sheet, so reacquiring those selections is key.

“So that’s their business. If they want to pay a fair price, we probably talk about it,” said Dubas.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now pointed out the Penguins own the St. Louis Blues’ and Winnipeg Jets’ second-rounders, and the San Jose Sharks’ third rounder.

