Montreal Canadiens’ 2025–26 Season Is All About Health and Depth

The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for what could be a defining season. There’s real hope building—no longer the kind tied to long-term rebuilds or far-off prospects, but hope based on what’s actually on the roster today.

Still, for all the progress, a few critical questions are staring this team in the face. Can they stay healthy? Who replaces the guys lost on the penalty kill? And what’s going on with Kirby Dach?

The Habs are in a better spot than they’ve been in years, but this season is going to come down to how they handle the little things—starting with some big unknowns.

The Kirby Dach Situation: Waiting on a Key Piece

Let’s start with the most talked-about name in Montreal this summer: Kirby Dach. There was cautious optimism earlier this year that he’d be ready for the season opener after undergoing knee surgery back in February.

Now? That’s looking less and less likely. His recovery is taking longer than expected. For fans, it’s frustrating. This was supposed to be the season Dach took that next step, joining Nick Suzuki to give the Canadiens a legitimate 1–2 punch down the middle.

Instead, the team might have to open the season with a big question mark at second-line centre. Sure, guys like Owen Beck or Oliver Kapanen could get a shot, and they’ve both shown flashes. But let’s be honest—handing the 2C job to a rookie isn’t ideal. You want them to grow into roles, not be thrown into the fire on Day 1.

There’s also been quiet speculation about potential trades to shore up the position. Nothing concrete, but if Dach’s timeline drags into the fall, it’s something worth keeping an eye on.

Penalty Kill: New Faces and New Challenges in Montreal

If losing Dach for the opener is a concern, the state of the penalty kill might be an even bigger one. David Savard retired. Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak moved on. That’s three of Montreal’s penalty-killers gone in one offseason. Not ideal.

The question now is: Who steps up? Josh Anderson has seen shorthanded minutes in the past. Arber Xhekaj and Alexandre Carrier could also factor in. And maybe a guy like Owen Beck gets PK time out of the gate. But that’s a big leap—especially when chemistry and timing are so critical on the kill.

The Habs can’t afford a shaky start here. They’re in a division where giving up two power-play goals on a Tuesday night in Tampa could be the difference between making the playoffs or missing by a point in April. This is where coaching and preparation will matter most. Martin St. Louis and his staff need to get the systems right—and fast.

For the Canadiens, Injuries Can Be a Battle That Never Ends

If you’ve followed the Canadiens over the past few seasons, you know the drill. When they’re healthy, they can surprise people. When they’re not, the wheels can fall off.

In 2024–25, the Habs had one of the lowest totals for man-games lost to injury—and look what happened: a competitive season and a playoff spot. But go back a couple of years, and it was the opposite. Injuries piled up, and so did the losses.

So, it’s unsettling that multiple key players may be entering training camp still working their way back. Sam Montembeault (groin), Patrik Laine (finger), and, of course, Dach, might all be question marks. Carey Price remains on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), likely never to return—but still a symbolic reminder of how cruel injuries can be in this sport.

The Habs don’t need perfect health. Nobody gets that. However, they do need their core players to play close to full seasons—or at least enough to give the team a fighting chance every night.

What It All Comes Down to in Montreal

Here’s the thing: the Canadiens are finally in a spot where expectations feel reasonable. Not Stanley Cup dreams just yet—but playoffs? Much more realistic. A team that’s tough to play against? Absolutely.

But it’s going to take more than potential. They need someone to grab that 2C spot and run with it—whether it’s Dach, a prospect, or a newcomer via trade. They need the new PK unit to gel fast. And above all, they need to avoid the injury bug that’s bitten them too many times before.

There’s real progress here. There’s excitement again in Montreal. But for the Canadiens to build on last season’s momentum, they’ll need to get the details right from Day 1.

The margin for error? It’s still razor-thin.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]