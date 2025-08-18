3 Bold Montreal Canadiens Predictions for 2025-26

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2025-26 season with more optimism than they’ve had in years. After an aggressive offseason that brought in scoring punch and bolstered the defence, the Habs look ready to take another step in their rebuild-to-contender transition. While expectations are cautiously optimistic, let’s go a step further: here are three bold predictions for the season.

Ivan Demidov Wins the Calder Trophy

Lane Hutson stunned the league in 2024-25 with an electrifying rookie campaign that earned him Rookie of the Year honours. Ivan Demidov enters the NHL as one of the most hyped young players. Drafted fifth overall by the Canadiens in 2024, he dominated the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with his dynamic blend of creativity, skating, and goal-scoring instincts. At just 19 years old, he already has the poise of a seasoned pro, with the ability to dictate play every time he touches the puck.

The Canadiens will give him every opportunity to succeed. Projected to start the season alongside Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine, Demidov won’t be sheltered. Montreal trusts his talent and knows he can deliver. With prime power play minutes and a green light offensively, the stage is set for him to explode out of the gate.

Of course, Demidov faces stiff competition. The 2025 draft class was loaded with elite talent, and players like Matthew Schaefer will make strong Calder pushes of their own. But few rookies will step into a situation as ideal as Demidov’s, surrounded by skilled linemates, with strong coaching support, and playing in a city hungry for the next superstar.

Related: 3 Canadiens Prospects to Watch in 2025-26

If he clicks early, Demidov has the potential to not only win the Calder but also put up one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in Canadiens history.

Patrik Laine Back to His 40-Goal Form

When the Canadiens acquired Laine, it was a gamble. The 2016 second overall pick has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, including multiple 30-plus goal seasons, but consistency and health have been his biggest obstacles. Since his days in Winnipeg, the narrative around Laine has been one of “what if.” What if he stayed healthy? What if he found the right system? What if he regained his confidence?

Montreal is betting that this season provides those answers. Laine enters the season healthy and motivated. The Canadiens are expected to give him top-six minutes alongside elite playmakers like Demidov or Dach, players who can feed him pucks in his wheelhouse. That’s all Laine needs: open ice, the puck on his stick, and the freedom to shoot. Few players in the NHL possess a shot as lethal as his, and with the Canadiens building a more offensively aggressive identity, Laine is in position to thrive.

Montreal Canadiens Patrik Laine (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

What’s different in Montreal is that Laine doesn’t need to be “the guy.” With the Columbus Blue Jackets, he was asked to carry the offence on his shoulders. In Montreal, he’s one of many weapons. That takes off the pressure and allows him to play a more natural game.

A healthy Laine playing 75-plus games could realistically push back into the 40-goal range, something he hasn’t done since 2017-18. And if he does? He could be looking to be paid next offseason.

Canadiens’ Power Play Cracks the Top 10

For years, the Canadiens’ power play has been a source of frustration. Even with talented players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, the unit often looked disorganized, predictable, and ineffective. Last season showed signs of improvement, especially with Hutson quarterbacking from the blue line.

The Canadiens now boast personnel that rival the top power plays in the NHL. Imagine a first unit of Suzuki, Caufield, Demidov, Laine, and Hutson. That’s a nightmare for penalty kills, five players who can score from anywhere, all with elite vision and passing ability. Suzuki’s playmaking, Caufield’s quick release, Laine’s one-timer, Demidov’s creativity, and Hutson’s mobility at the point create a perfect storm. Each player brings a different skill set, making it impossible for opponents to predict or overcommit to one option.

Meanwhile, the second unit isn’t shabby either. With Dach, Zachary Bolduc, Juraj Slafkovský, Noah Dobson, and even a gritty net-front presence like Brendan Gallagher, the Canadiens can roll out two legitimate scoring threats on the man advantage. That depth is something Montreal hasn’t had in years.

The power play won’t just be good; it could become a defining weapon. Special teams often swing games in today’s NHL, and if Montreal’s power play cracks the top 10, that could be the difference between squeaking into the playoffs and establishing themselves as a legitimate contender.

Bold predictions are just that, bold. They rely on health, chemistry, and a bit of luck. But for the first time in years, Montreal enters a season where these bold takes don’t feel like pipe dreams. They feel possible.

Individually, each of these predictions would be game-changing. Combined, they could transform the Canadiens from a rebuilding team to a playoff powerhouse. The future in Montreal is no longer just about hope; it’s about results.