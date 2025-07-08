What Makes This Oilers Team Truly Special

The Edmonton Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Final for the second season in a row. Aside from not winning the Cup in either 2024 or 2025, there’s still a lot to like about this team—and a lot to be proud of if you’re an Oilers fan. In this post, we’ll look at some of the reasons that make this particular Oilers team great.

Reason One: Elite Talent at the Top of the Oilers Lineup

Let’s start with the obvious: the elite core. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are simply out of this world. Few players in NHL history have been able to produce at their level, and even fewer have done it together with such chemistry. They drive the team, make everyone around them better, and are a thrill to watch.

Zach Hyman, despite dealing with injury, had a massive regular season and was a key contributor in the playoffs until he got hurt. He brings heart, hustle, and scoring—precisely the kind of player you want on your top line.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) and center Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a goal scored by McDavid against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, aside from the obvious revolving door of head coaches and general managers throughout his Oilers tenure, has consistently given the Oilers everything he can up and down the whole ice. And, aside from his on-ice play, Nugent-Hopkins has quietly been one of the primary leaders on this Oilers team for several years —a reliable hockey role model both on and off the ice.

Reason Two: The Oilers Have Standouts on the Blue Line

Evan Bouchard has emerged as one of the NHL’s best young defencemen. Aside from what is referred to as some “cough-ups” with the puck on the D-side, Bouchard is intelligent, calm, and contributes at both ends of the ice, adding an extra buzz in the offensive zone: The Bouch Bomb. And while Darnell Nurse sometimes walks the line with penalties, he still brings a strong, physical presence and can jump into the offence when needed. He’s an integral part of the team’s identity and has been a leader throughout his Oilers tenure.

Reason Three: The Oilers Have Depth Players Who Make a Difference

One under-the-radar player is Vasily Podkolzin. He works incredibly hard on that fourth line and adds so much in ways that don’t always show up on the scoresheet. He’s the kind of player every successful team needs—dependable, rugged, and selfless. Quietly, he helps add to the team’s identity.

Mattias Janmark won’t light up the scoreboard, but he’s quietly valuable. He kills penalties, plays smart without the puck, and always seems to be in the right place defensively. Coaches love him because they know exactly what they’re getting—dependable, disciplined hockey, night in and night out.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Newcomer Curtis Lazar also fits that mold. He’s one of those guys you barely notice until you need him—and then you’re glad he’s there. He plays a straight-ahead, physical game, can slide into different spots on the fourth line, and doesn’t cost much against the cap. He’s not flashy, but he works hard every shift and brings some honest effort to the lineup.

Reason Four: The Oilers Have Goaltending That Can Improve

There continues to be considerable criticism of the Oilers’ goaltending, and since the faltering of Jack Campbell, Stuart Skinner has stepped up to become the No. 1 goaltender. In that time, he has become an NHL All-Star and has helped carry the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final in two consecutive years. Backup goaltender Calvin Pickard, signed initially as the Oilers’ third-string goaltender, has stepped up when called upon, especially during the 2025 Playoffs.

The Oilers’ goaltending situation appears to be entering a new chapter. By not renewing the contract of their longtime goalie coach, Dustin Schwartz, the team is signaling the start of a shift in how they support their netminders. While there have been some improvements, Edmonton still needs to make a clear, strategic decision about its goaltending approach if it hopes to contend for a Stanley Cup.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

For now, the wisest move might be to commit to All-Star Stuart Skinner fully. Giving the hometown kid the net, while building a stronger support system around him, offers both stability and a feel-good story. Skinner grew up cheering for the Oilers from the upper deck at Rexall Place—now he has the chance to backstop their next great playoff run.

Reason Five: The Oilers Have Coaching That Delivers

Finally, the coaching staff deserves credit. After replacing Jay Woodcroft, Kris Knoblauch has done an outstanding job. It’s hard to understand why he didn’t get more recognition in Coach of the Year voting. In just two seasons, he’s taken the Oilers to back-to-back Finals. That doesn’t happen by accident. His steady hand and clear communication style have helped this team grow and believe.

Knoblauch seems to have a feel for the game. Not many coaches can read things and make adjustments on the fly like he can, and for whatever reason, his line changes usually work. He’s not afraid to mix things up, and his combos often bring a good balance that helps the team win. He also knows how to put depth players in spots where they can make an impact.

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

What stands out most is his willingness to make tough calls. Whether it’s pulling a goalie or scratching a regular, Knoblauch keeps winning as his top priority. That clarity of purpose has quickly earned him respect behind the Oilers bench.

What’s Next for the Oilers?

While some of the Oilers’ depth has moved on this offseason, and time will tell whether such changes will hinder team identity, the core remains for now. And with it, the chance to keep competing at the highest level. The Oilers aren’t just a good team—they’re a team worth watching, rooting for, and believing in.

Oilers fans will have another solid season to look forward to. Can the Oilers win it all? Who knows, but the cards are shuffled right to give them a chance.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]