The Cat, The Eagle & Cujo: Remembering a Golden Era of Maple Leafs Goaltending

Throughout the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a myriad of goaltenders have come and gone. Some more noticeable than others, but all with the same team goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Below are the stories of three notable goaltenders and their time with the Maple Leafs: Curtis ‘Cujo’ Joseph, Felix ‘The Cat’ Potvin, and Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Belfour.

Related: NHL Rumors ShootDown: Maple Leafs Working on Kadri Reunion

For true Maple Leafs fans, Cujo, The Cat, and The Eagle provided countless memories that will be shared for a long time.

Felix ‘The Cat’ Potvin (369 Games in a Maple Leafs Jersey Between 1991-1999)

In the 1990 NHL Entry Draft, the Maple Leafs selected Potvin in the second round (31st overall). Following a few games in 1991-92, Potvin became an NHL regular netminder during the 1992-93 season (48 games; 2.50 goals-against average [#1 in the NHL]; .910 save percentage). His stellar play led to the quicker-than-planned dismissal of Grant Fuhr, who was traded to the Buffalo Sabres.

As a culminating accent to Potvin’s introduction to the NHL as a regular netminder, he led the Maple Leafs to Round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he lost a grueling seven-game series to Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings. To complete a season to remember, ‘The Cat’ was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist.

Felix Potvin of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Circa 1995 (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

As Leafs Nation was awaiting Potvin’s curtain call for his follow-up 1993-94 season, ‘The Cat’ did not disappoint in his sophomore year. Posting 34 wins with a 2.89 GAA and becoming a first-time NHL All-Star, ‘The Cat’ posted three shutouts (all 1-0) in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Chicago Blackhawks. Again, he led the Maple Leafs to Round 3 losing to the Vancouver Canucks in five games.

Related: 3 NHL Teams That Got Free Agency Right

Potvin returned to the NHL All-Star Game during the 1995-96 season. During the 1996-97 season, ‘The Cat’ set a record: Most shots faced in a season – 2,438. Potvin capped off his NHL career with 635 games played, 266 wins, and 32 shutouts, and will always be remembered as ‘The Cat’ that the Blue & White Maple Leafs drafted.

Curtis ‘Cujo’ Joseph (270 Games in a Maple Leafs Jersey Between 1998-2002 & 2008-2009)

Following nine NHL seasons (St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers) and rising to elite-level goaltending status, Curtis ‘Cujo’ Joseph, the undrafted goaltender, became a Maple Leaf after signing as a free agent in 1998. During his first stint with Toronto (1998-2002), Cujo posted 30-plus wins in three consecutive seasons, leading to being awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy (2000), a finalist for the Lester B. Pearson Award (1999), and runner-up for the Vezina Trophy (1999 & 2000). Joseph was instrumental in helping the Maple Leafs advance to the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (1999 & 2002).

Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

After stopping pucks for various teams (Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames) from 2002-03 through 2007-08 seasons, Cujo returned to the Maple Leafs, signing a one-year, $700,000 contract on July 1, 2008. He recorded his 450th win on Dec. 8, 2008, against the Atlanta Thrashers in a 4-3 OT victory.

Related: Now That Marner’s Gone, Do Maple Leafs Fans Miss What They Had?

Joseph was the first NHL goaltender to earn 30 wins in one season for five different teams, and finished his NHL career with 454 wins.

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Belfour (170 Games in a Maple Leafs Jersey Between 2002-2006)

Following 15 NHL seasons (Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, and Dallas Stars) and rising to elite-level goaltending status, as did CUJO before becoming a Maple Leafs player, Stanley Cup champion Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Belfour came to Toronto after signing as a free agent on July 2, 2002. During the 2002-03 season, Belfour won 37 games, setting a franchise record that helped the Leafs finish second in their division. Belfour was recognized as a runner-up for the Vezina Trophy.

BUFFALO, NY – OCTOBER 30: Goalie Ed Belfour #20 of the Toronto Maple Leafs protects the net during the game against the Buffalo Sabres on October 30, 2003, at HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York. The Sabres won 5-3.

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

While posting a 34-19-6 record (with 10 shutouts) in 2003-04, ‘The Eagle’ registered a 2.13 GAA and a .918 SV%. Along with 10 shutouts during the season, Belfour added three more in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators, setting a record for shutout streaks in a playoff series.

Earning his 447th win (34 saves; 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers) on Nov. 28, 2005, Belfour tied Terry Sawchuk for second place in career wins. Later, on Dec. 19, 2005, Belfour passed Sawchuk with a 9-6 victory over the New York Islanders.

Related: 4 Ways the Maple Leafs Can Replace Marner’s Production

Belfour capped off his career with 963 games played, 484 wins, and 76 shutouts.

In The Maple Leafs Crease (1991-2006)

Beginning in the 1991-92 season through the 2005-06 season, Maple Leafs fans were given the opportunity to watch three outstanding goaltenders stop pucks. Notably, The Cat, Cujo, and The Eagle also wore three of the most memorable goalie masks while netminding for the Maple Leafs. A time in team history when, for 14 years, goaltending was memorable. Overall, The Cat, Cujo, and The Eagle combined for the following numbers as Maple Leafs: games played (809); wins (395); shutouts (46).

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]