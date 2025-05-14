What Should the Canadiens Do With 7 Picks in the First 3 Rounds?

With a young core already producing at the NHL level, Montreal Canadiens fans finally have reason to believe the long-term plan is working. Juraj Slafkovsky continues to grow into a power winger with top-line upside, while Lane Hutson had one of the best rookie seasons by a defenseman in NHL history, and Ivan Demidov has joined the team, bringing elite offensive potential. Add in young veterans like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kaiden Guhle, and the Canadiens have a solid foundation for the future.

Even with all that in place, the 2025 NHL Entry Draft will be a big opportunity for management. The Canadiens hold seven picks in the first three rounds – two in the first, two in the second, and three in the third, giving them unmatched flexibility. They could fill organizational needs, trade for NHL-ready help, stockpile future assets, or even move up to grab a specific target. While it’s unlikely all seven picks are used as-is, the abundance of draft capital gives Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton a chance to shape the next phase of the team’s rise.

Canadiens Filling the Gaps

Despite having one of the league’s better prospect pipelines, the Canadiens have specific needs worth addressing at the draft table. One of them is a right-handed defenseman. Prospects like Logan Hensler, Radim Mrtka, and Blake Fiddler have mobility, physicality, and upside. Drafting one of them would add much-needed balance to Montreal’s blue-line depth. While Mrtka and Fiddler are bigger in size, Hensler is a more mobile player with a higher upside.

Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (Eric Young / CHL)

The team also lacks power forwards in their pipeline. The Habs could use more size, grit, and physicality up front. While Josh Anderson fills that role right now, there’s no clear successor in the system. Playoff hockey demands a certain edge, and Montreal would benefit from drafting a Tom Wilson-type forward, someone who can throw hits, protect teammates, and chip in offensively. Prospects like Bill Zonnon and Jack Murtagh offer that blend. They both bring some physicality and power to their game.

Offensive talent, in general, is always a priority. Even with Slafkovsky, Caufield, Demidov, and Suzuki, depth scoring remains a concern. Players with game-breaking skill or high hockey IQ should be on management’s radar at all draft positions.

Canadiens Could Trade Picks for Immediate NHL Help

Seven picks in the first three rounds are a lot. It’s not just valuable, it’s rare, and that kind of capital can be converted into immediate help. The most obvious area of need is at center. Suzuki has locked down the number one spot, but the Canadiens are still searching for a legitimate second-line pivot. With the team’s young core pushing forward and a playoff appearance under their belt, now is the time to target a proven center who can slot behind Suzuki and take some pressure off the top line.

Whether they find a hockey trade or a deal for futures to a team in cap trouble, the Habs could use one of their firsts, along with a second and a prospect, to bring in an impact player. The goal wouldn’t be to accelerate the rebuild recklessly, but to support what’s already in place. If the right opportunity arises, this should be the summer to strike.

Montreal has also built enough prospect depth to consider moving younger players or recent draft picks in a deal. The price for an established center might be steep, but it will help the Habs get to the next level and bring stability to the team.

Canadiens Preparing for an Offer Sheet

Montreal’s front office has not ruled out the possibility of extending an offer sheet. Gorton has publicly acknowledged that we might see it happen more often in the league, but executing one requires precise draft pick management. To be eligible to sign a restricted free agent (RFA) to an offer sheet, the compensation is draft picks; in this case, picks for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

In 2026, the Canadiens still have their first, second, and third-round picks and an additional second-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets. That’s a good start. But by flipping one or two of their 2025 picks into 2026 assets, they could give themselves more flexibility. For example, if they want to submit a high-value offer sheet to an RFA in the $6-8 million range, they’d need to surrender multiple picks. If the Habs sign a player and need to send a first and a third-round pick as compensation, the team would only have two second-round picks left in 2026.

Names like Noah Dobson, Matthew Knies, and Gabriel Vilardi are all possibilities, young players with upside who could become available under the right financial or contractual conditions. Even if an offer sheet isn’t extended, having an extra arsenal of 2026 picks puts the Canadiens in a position of power when trade talks or aggressive moves become necessary, especially leading up to the 2026 Trade Deadline. This kind of long-term planning also ensures sustained pipeline strength even if the Canadiens start trading from the current pool.

Canadiens Could Use Draft Capital to Move Up

If there’s a player they’re high on, like Carter Bear, and he’s sliding down to pick twelve, with so many picks, Montreal could easily package some to move up and grab him. If there’s a high-upside player available at the top of the second round, the Habs can use one of their second and third-rounders to climb a few spots and get their man.

Flexibility is everything on draft day, and Montreal has more than most. They also hold five picks in the final four rounds, allowing them to take swings on long-shot prospects or trade up from the bottom for players that fall unexpectedly.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Canadiens are entering the 2025 Draft with rare ammunition, and the timing is perfect. With a young core already showing it can compete, and a development system that’s shown real growth, the draft is no longer about finding saviours. It’s about supplementing what’s already working, or converting picks into assets to help them win now.

Whether it’s addressing prospect gaps, trading for a second-line center, preparing for an offer sheet, or climbing up the board to draft a targeted player, Montreal’s options are wide open. Few teams in the league are as well-positioned to shape their future in one weekend as the Habs are on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles.