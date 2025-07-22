What the Rangers Are Getting From 2025 Draft Pick Malcolm Spence

With the 43rd pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Rangers selected Malcolm Spence, a left winger from the Erie Otters who’s committed to the University of Michigan. Spence stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 190 lbs. He plays a detail-oriented game, has a high hockey IQ, is persistent on the forecheck, and has a nonstop motor. He won’t be a game-breaker, but he will bring a consistency that the Rangers have been missing.

How Spence Impacts the Game

Spence’s game away from the puck is his biggest asset. He’s constantly moving in the offensive zone, circling high, supporting the cycle, and creating pressure on opposing defenders. He doesn’t need the puck to impact the game. His ability to win pucks back, extend possessions, and make quick, smart plays under pressure makes him an ideal complementary winger. Spence thrives on details; he backchecks hard, reads developing plays well, and positions himself to break things up before they become dangerous.

Malcolm Spence, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are flashes of offense in Spence’s game. He can find seams in the slot, connect on quick passes, and occasionally finish in tight. He has shown he can score on wraparounds and shots through traffic. He’s not a natural play driver, but he doesn’t force plays that aren’t there. When he gets the puck, he usually makes the right decision. The offensive upside isn’t high-end, but it’s enough to hold his own and contribute at the next level, especially alongside more skilled linemates.

Spence’s Skating and Development Path

Spence’s skating supports the way he plays. He has a wide base and stays low to the ice, which gives him power and balance through contact. He’s not explosive, but he moves well enough to stay in the play and apply pressure on both sides of the puck. His edgework allows him to cut off lanes and adjust quickly during forechecks and backchecks. Combined with his effort level, his skating makes him a constant presence, even if he’s not the fastest player on the ice.

He likely has at least two years of development ahead at the University of Michigan, and possibly a third. That time should give him the chance to grow more confident with the puck, and improve his ability to create offense without sacrificing the structure that defines his game.

What Spence Brings to the Rangers

What Spence brings to the Rangers is something every contending team needs: structure, reliability, and the ability to drive play without the puck. He isn’t the kind of prospect that will generate headlines, but his game is built on habits that translate. He pressures the puck, tracks well defensively, and plays with a motor that rarely fades. These qualities, combined with his size and skating foundation, give him a real chance to develop into a solid NHL forward.

For a franchise that has struggled for decades to develop forwards outside of the top few picks, namely Chris Kreider, Spence represents an opportunity to build sustainable depth the right way. He has the tools to become a stabilizing presence in the middle six, someone who makes life easier for his linemates, wins small battles, and stays reliable in difficult minutes. On a playoff-caliber roster, those kinds of players matter.

Continuing his development in Michigan is the right path for Spence. He should have the time and space to grow his offensive confidence, tighten up his reads, and become more assertive with the puck. If he continues to build on the identity he’s already established, the Rangers could end up with a cost-controlled, detail-driven winger who quietly fills a key role for years to come and could even become a top-sixer under the right circumstances.