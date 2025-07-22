What to Expect From the Oilers’ 5 New Additions in 2025-26

The Edmonton Oilers made several bold moves over the past few months, bringing in a few new players and carving a pathway for others who are in the system. Each has varying resumes, but all are aiming to contribute to a team in win-now mode.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch is wasting no time, making it clear during a recent interview on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer that newcomers Matt Savoie, Ike Howard, and David Tomášek are all in the mix for opening-night roster spots. Add in recent free agent signings Curtis Lazar and Andrew Mangiapane, and the Oilers’ lineup could look significantly different when the 2025-26 season begins.

What should we expect from each of these five players?

Matt Savoie – He’s Been Preparing For This

Acquired in a trade with Buffalo that sent Ryan McLeod the other way, Matt Savoie enters camp with a strong chance to claim a middle-six role. The 21-year-old is highly skilled, with top-end speed and a scorer’s mentality. He spent most of last season in the AHL, posting 54 points in 66 games. He’s ready.

The Oilers believe this is the season to go all in on the young winger with serious upside. Knoblauch is aware there will be growing pains, but believes that playing time is the best way for the former top-10 pick to develop. Expect Savoie to rotate in and out of the top six and the minute he finds chemistry with the Oilers’ elite forwards, Knoblauch will ride that bull until it bucks.

He could be sheltered in an offensive role, but there’s skill there to play in different situations.

Ike Howard – Is He The Replacement for Nuge?

Acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for prospect Sam O’Reilly, Isaac (Ike) Howard might be the most unknown of the trio, but he’s generating the most buzz. A skilled winger with a desire for a more responsible two-way game, Howard’s chances hinge on whether he can keep up with NHL pace. The belief is he can, and the Oilers are going to find out early.

Ideally, Howard can carve out a spot on the top line, but it’s a lot to ask knowing he’ll get the opposition’s best defenders. If he can find open ice with the coverage on McDavid, he’s got the potential to score 20 goals in his rookie season. His ability to play both wings gives the coaching staff flexibility.

Isaac Howard, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

Speculation of late is that the Oilers might be thinking about asking Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to take on a bit less offensively. Is Howard going to fill in as Nuge takes on a more defensive role?

David Tomášek – A European Wild Card

Signed to a one-year, $1.2 million deal, 29-year-old Czech forward David Tomášek may not be a traditional rookie (he’s too old to qualify as a rookie), but he’s new to the NHL and will need to adjust quickly.

After a strong season in the Czech Extraliga, the Oilers see Tomášek as a smart, low-risk signing with middle-six upside. They need to know what they’ve got, so sitting him on the sideline as a healthy scratch makes little sense, seeing as he’ll be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Expect him to get looks on the second or third line, particularly if injuries arise.

Curtis Lazar – Reliable Depth for the Fourth Line

Former Edmonton Oil King Curtis Lazar returns home on a one-year, $775,000 deal. While not a flashy signing, Lazar brings versatility, faceoff ability (51.2% last season), and penalty-killing prowess. He likely slots in as the Oilers’ fourth-line center, replacing Connor Brown, who signed with New Jersey. He won’t score as much, but the Oilers might not need him to.

With over 400 NHL games under his belt, Lazar is dependable and won’t hurt the team. He’s also openly talked about how last season he was hampered by an injury and feels better now than he has in a long time. He’ll be in competition with Noah Philp.

Perhaps the most intriguing addition is Andrew Mangiapane. Signed to a two-year, $7.2 million deal, the former 35-goal scorer is coming off two down seasons in Washington but sees Edmonton as a perfect fit to reignite his game. The Oilers are banking he’s poised for a bounce-back campaign.

Mangiapane was highly ranked on the UFA list and turned down other offers. He’s betting on himself—and the Oilers are betting on a return to form. He’ll get a long look next to either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl in the top six. If he clicks, this deal could be a steal. If not, it’s Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson all over again.

The Sum Of All the Parts

Kris Knoblauch and GM Stan Bowman are trying something different this season: develop young talent while maximizing the potential of their stars to bring out the best in all five players. The Oilers are betting on youth, value, and rebound potential.

If even three of these five new faces make a meaningful impact, Edmonton could be back in serious Stanley Cup contention. If not, it could be a long season.