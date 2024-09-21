What to Expect in the Wild’s First 2024-25 Preseason Game

The Minnesota Wild started training camp earlier this week, and now they’ll take one more step closer to the regular season as they play their first preseason game. They’ll open the preseason on the road Saturday evening, Sept. 21, against one of their biggest divisional rivals, the Winnipeg Jets, and it’s likely to be a physical game as always.

The Wild will play six preseason games, and there will be a different lineup in nearly every single game. In the first few games, the roster is mostly players who won’t make the final cut, with a few veterans scattered around to allow them some extra practice in a game situation. As the preseason winds down, the lineup becomes nearly all veterans, so in this first game of the 2024-25 preseason, it’s mostly players we won’t see again this season. In this article, we’ll look at what to expect in this first preseason game, who to watch, and how these games may not involve points, but they do matter.

Wild Play Jets Rough

Some may be surprised Kirill Kaprizov isn’t playing, but the stars typically don’t play until the final few preseason games to get their legs under them. In this instance it might be better that he’s not playing since he’s gotten hurt against the Jets the past couple of seasons. The Jets always play rough, and the Wild typically return the favor.

Many young players want to make an impression on the roster, so they’ll be looking to throw their bodies around to be noticed. However, it shouldn’t be out of control because they also don’t want to risk injury this early. The play also may not be as fluid as a regular NHL game because most of these players haven’t played together before this week, and that’s not much time to adjust.

As far as the Jets are concerned, two former Wild players will be on the roster for the game later today. Kappo Kähkönen is a name many will recognize from a few seasons ago, as he was supposed to be the Wild’s future number-one goaltender before Jesper Wallstedt jumped onto the scene. However, after a few seasons in the net, Kähkönen wasn’t what the Wild hoped for and he ended up traded to the San Jose Sharks for Jake Middleton the same day Marc-André Fleury joined the Wild roster.

The other player was on the Wild up until this offseason, and that was Mason Shaw. He suffered four ACL tears through his tenure with the Wild’s organization and proved his worth well but ultimately ended up leaving during free agency to join the Jets organization. Shaw will be looking to earn a roster spot, while Kähkönen may not get any game time; however, if he does, he’ll want to play well to earn ice time with the Jets. Plus, playing strong against a team that traded you is always a good feeling.

Wild Players to Watch Closely

The first name on this list is obviously Wallstedt, who will be starting in net and the plan is he’ll play the whole game with Fleury backing him up. Everyone knows how great of a goaltender Wallstedt is, but he’ll again be looking to impress, and while it’s assumed he’ll be the third goaltender on the roster, if he struggles at all, that could change. While it won’t be high-stakes NHL action, it will still be gameplay, and Wallstedt is an entertaining goaltender to watch.

Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Many names may not be recognizable, but a few other Wild veterans will be in the lineup, including Frédérick Gaudreau, Declan Chisholm, and Jon Merrill. Everyone will be watching those names closely, but it’ll also be important to keep an eye on Ryder Ritchie. He’s a very talented skater who also has some speed and put up big points (44) last season in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

On the defensive end, Carson Lambos is also a fun player to watch. He’s been with the Wild organization since 2021, and while he hasn’t had his shot with the NHL roster yet, that hasn’t stopped him from trying. He puts it all out there, and while he’s strong defensively, he also has a slight offensive side that everyone should keep an eye on.

Wild’s Preseason Games Important

While these preseason games have no points involved and are essentially practice in a game environment, they are important for all the young players and veterans. Obviously, the young players are looking to make an impression that could earn them a roster spot right away or later when there is roster space.

Some may be asking why these games are important for the veteran players, and that’s simple: to get them back into game shape. These players train during the offseason, but most of that time is spent on their own without their teammates. Then, when they start practicing together, things are fast-tracked, and they start out playing with many players who won’t be their teammates when the season starts.

Once the games start, that gives these veterans time to play in a game situation, still with some players who won’t be their teammates down the line, but that also helps them adjust to different situations that happen in an NHL season, such as injuries/illnesses, suspensions, line changes. As the preseason continues, things change, and eventually, the regular NHL roster gets together. These games are essentially practice games before the real thing begins, where points are involved.

These games help shake the rust off from the offseason, and players get to put the plays they’ve practiced into action as well. They can make adjustments without it going against them if something doesn’t work, and they can fine-tune things before the season starts.

Wild Hockey is Back

It’s been a long offseason for Wild fans; now that the preseason is starting, Wild hockey is back, and they have a chance to redeem themselves from last season’s disappointing end. Hopefully, this first preseason game is just the start of a long and successful season.