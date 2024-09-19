Minnesota Wild Roster Battles to Watch in 2024 Training Camp

As the Minnesota Wild officially opens training camp, it’s time to discuss the roster openings and any upcoming battles for those spots. The Wild didn’t make many offseason moves, so most of the spots are locked up for this season, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some surprises. There’s plenty of young and upcoming talent looking to snatch away an unsuspecting veteran’s spot.

In this article, we’ll take a look at each player who isn’t guaranteed a roster spot but will put up quite a battle. Few players could steal a spot due to the Wild’s cap space and current roster, but there will still be potential battles to watch. We’ll take a look at the bubble players who are likely to make it onto the opening night roster but may be beaten out by someone else if they’re deemed not ready starting with Marat Khusnutdinov.

Wild’s Khusnutdinov Ready

After his quick 16-game debut at the end of last season, it was clear Khusnutdinov was ready for the NHL. He has the size and speed to move with everyone else, and he even proved he can score with a goal and three assists. He showed his ability to sneak in behind the defense without them even noticing and screen the goaltender with ease, something the Wild need to do more of.

Possibly the best assets of his game are his ability to fit into the lineup seamlessly and also he won faceoffs. While Joel Eriksson Ek is clearly the Wild’s best center at the moment, they need someone else who can win faceoffs and be their “faceoff guy”. Eriksson Ek has so much to his game that someone else can be the “faceoff guy”, which leaves room for Khusnutdinov.

It won’t be easy, however, as there are plenty of young, talented prospects pushing to earn their spot, but Khusnutdinov put on quite the show last season. If he can do the same during training camp, he’ll likely secure a spot to start the NHL season.

Wild’s Ohgren Eager to Start

At the Wild’s development camp earlier this summer, Liam Ohgren took some time to talk with the media and he discussed how he and the Wild’s staff decided it would be best for him to follow in Marco Rossi’s footsteps of staying in Minnesota during the offseason and how that helped Rossi make the team for a full 82 games. Obviously Ohgren is hoping the same can be said about him for the upcoming season.

Liam Ohgren, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ohgren had an even smaller debut window than Khusnutdinov, as he played in four games at the end of last season. However, he clearly left his nerves behind as he scored his first NHL goal and his first assist in his second NHL game. They may have come against the San Jose Sharks, who were struggling at the time, but a goal is a goal; the same can be said about an assist.

Like his teammate Khusnutdinov, he fit right into the lineup and showed his speed and ability to follow through on rebounds, which resulted in his first goal. He’s also strong in board battles, even when he’s pinned against the boards, which should benefit his chances of being on the roster.

Wild’s Heidt on Brink

The final player we’ll take a look at is Riley Heidt, and just like Ohgren, he’s been highly anticipated since the Wild picked his name in the 2023 Draft. He’s only 18 years old, so he’s likely at least a season away from joining the lineup, but that doesn’t mean he can’t give it his all and beat someone out who doesn’t do the same.

He was highly touted at the Tom Kurver’s Prospect Showcase last week and now he’ll be garnering the same attention at training camp, except this time he’ll be mixing in with the Wild’s regular roster. He’s a fast skater who keeps his head up and works hard to anticipate what’s going to happen next.

While Heidt has proven he can score goals he’s just as good at assisting on them, and that’s something the Wild could use on their roster. Several of their players could use someone to feed them the puck, and Heidt is a perfect player for that. However, there’s likely not going to be enough space for him on the roster, at least at first, so he’ll have time to develop more, which is always a good thing for young players like him.

Wild Have Depth

Luckily for the Wild, when they face injuries this season because there are always injuries, they have a lot of talented young players to call on. All three of these players will be battling for a spot alongside many others vying for the same. Of course, most of the roster is already filled, but that doesn’t mean someone can’t have a stellar training camp and make the Wild staff put them on the roster. It’ll be interesting to see who stands out the most in these opening days of training camp.