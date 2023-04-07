Why the Flames Could Be a Dark Horse in the West

On Wednesday night, the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets in regulation, giving both teams 89 points. The Jets currently hold the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference, as they have a game in hand, but the Flames have an easier schedule and have won five of their last six games. Should they make the playoffs, they could very well go on a run. Here’s why.

Flames’ Physicality

Teams that succeed in the playoffs are physical, and they are tough. Nikita Zadorov, MacKenzie Weegar, and Nick Ritchie all rank in the top 50 in the league in hits, and the Flames give out the tenth most hits per game in the NHL. No other team that currently holds a playoff spot in the West ranks higher. Over the course of a seven-game series, the Flames will be able to wear out their opponent, taking advantage of the physical nature of playoff hockey. The longer a series goes, the better for the Flames.

Western Conference Weakness

The Vegas Golden Knights have the top seed with 104 points, which would rank fourth in the East. The Colorado Avalanche, the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, were the twelfth team to clinch a playoff berth. The Dallas Stars lead the conference with a +54 goal differential; four teams finished with a plus/minus better than that last season. This is not the Western Conference of years past.

That said, the Flames’ first-round matchup will not be easy. They will be paired with the top seed if they make the playoffs and will be the underdogs. However, the team they face will not be as intimidating as previous top seeds. Knowing this should make Flames fans hopeful.

Calgary Finding Ways to Win

Two weeks ago, the story of the 2022-23 Flames was their inability to find ways to win. They have more one-goal and overtime losses than any other team. Late in March, they remained the only team in the NHL not to have a come-from-behind win in the third period. Teams need to find ways to win when the odds are stacked against them in the postseason, but the Flames were unable to do that this season.

Tyler Toffoli had the OT game-winner against the Canucks last week (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They showed a glimmer of hope during last week’s four-game win streak. Trailing 3-2 in the second period, they tied the game and then tacked on two goals in the third to seal a win against the San Jose Sharks. Three days later, they were able to grind out a 2-1 victory at home against the LA Kings. On the last day of March, they finally got their first third-period comeback against the Vancouver Canucks. Trailing 4-3, Jonathan Huberdeau netted a rebound from a nearly impossible angle to tie the game with just over three minutes to go, making way for Tyler Toffoli to end it in OT.

In their following game against the Anaheim Ducks, they overcame yet another 4-3 deficit in the third period, winning in regulation. On Wednesday, Calgary played one of their best games of the year, winning 3-1 against the Winnipeg Jets in their most important game of 2022-23.

They have now won five of six, and it seems like the script may be flipping on the Flames’ season. Whether things shift into gear right in time for a playoff push, the freedom of playing with house money, or something else, they might finally be finding ways to win, and just in time for the playoffs.

Jacob Markström

Jacob Markström has his ups and downs in 2022-23. When he is off, it is obvious. If Markström is not playing well, the Flames will struggle to win games in the postseason, much less a series. If they get the best version of their netminder, however, he can be the reason they win. Markström played masterfully on Wednesday against the Jets, allowing one goal on 35 shots. If the Flames can get that version of their goalie in the playoffs, watch out. Markström has shown flashes of great play this year, and the team will need more of that from him if they have any hope of a postseason run.

Flames Are a Threat

If the Flames can finish this season strong and clinch the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference, they have the potential to be a threat in the postseason. Their physicality bodes well for them, and they should be able to wear out their opponents throughout a series. The conference lacks a dominant team, which is good news, considering the Flames might be playing the top seed in the first round. Finally, their recent performance indicates that they may have figured out how to win close games, which will be vital. If they find their way into the playoffs and Jacob Markström is playing well, they will be a tough team to beat.