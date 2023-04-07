Blackhawks News & Rumors: Raddysh, Frozen Four & More

The end is near for the Chicago Blackhawks. With four regular-season games remaining, it sure looks like they could have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick, sitting tied for 32nd in the league standings with the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets. However, there’s much more to discuss than just the team’s lack of talent. Here are the latest news and rumors heading into the season’s final week.

Raddysh Sustains Lower-Body Injury

After the Blackhawks’ ninth shutout loss this season, falling 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night (April 6), head coach Luke Richardson said forward Taylor Raddysh suffered a lower-body injury. Raddysh missed the game’s final few minutes and is reportedly set to be evaluated. It’s worth noting he has stayed remarkably healthy this season; he’s the lone Blackhawk to have skated in all 78 of the team’s regular-season games so far.

Explore everything hockey with THW’s Hockeypedia pages.

While this isn’t good news for the Blackhawks, Raddysh has had an impressive sophomore season, and it’s hard not to be pleased with his efforts. Though his hot-and-cold streaks have been concerning, he’d develop solid chemistry on the second line with Tyler Johnson while leading the team in points (37) and goals (20). Among the team’s active forwards, he also ranks second in average time on ice with 16:34 per game, only behind Jonathan Toews (17:46). Provided he stays through this offseason, next season should be telling for Raddysh and his Blackhawks’ future as he’s set to become a restricted free agent in 2024.

Blackhawks’ Prospects Fall Short in Frozen Four

The Blackhawks’ three prospects competing in this year’s NCAA Frozen Four had their seasons conclude in Thursday’s semifinal action at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Goaltender Drew Commesso, forward Ryan Greene, and Boston University fell 6-2 to No. 1 Minnesota before forward Frank Nazar and Michigan fell 5-2 to Quinnipiac.

Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Commesso, a 2020 second-round pick of the Blackhawks, recorded 28 saves in the loss. He is coming off his third season with the Terriers, in which he went 24-8 while posting a 2.46 goals-against average. Greene, 20, ends his freshman season with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) through 38 games while recording a plus-20. At 6-foot-1 and 174 pounds, he is a native of Newfoundland and was taken 57th overall by Chicago in last year’s draft.

Nazar, one of the Blackhawks’ most highly regarded prospects, ended Thursday’s loss with a plus-one despite going pointless. One of Chicago’s three 2022 first-round picks, it wasn’t until Feb. 10 he made his Wolverines debut after recovering from hip surgery, ultimately posting seven points (two goals, five assists) through 13 games. Adam Fantilli, who is widely considered one of the premier prospects in this year’s NHL Draft, led the Wolverines offensively with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) through 36 games, scoring in Thursday’s loss.

Hjalmarsson Retires for Good

Former Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson officially announced his retirement from professional hockey on Thursday morning. The 35-year-old Eksjö, Sweden, native had announced his NHL retirement in July 2021; however, he skated in 17 games with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League this past season, tallying three assists.

Related: 5 Former Blackhawks Most Likely to Have Their Number Retired

A 2005 fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks, Hjalmarsson made his Chicago debut in Feb. 2008. He skated in 623 games with the franchise, becoming a key contributor on the back end during all three of their Stanley Cup runs of the 2010s. Hjalmarsson is also one of seven Blackhawks who contributed to the team’s 2010, 2013 and 2015 championships. The team has honored him nicely over the last few years; he had a legacy night in March 2022 and participated in Marián Hossa’s jersey retirement last November.

Toews Mulling Over Playing Future

In an interview with The Athletic on Thursday, Toews acknowledged the uncertainties regarding his NHL future. After the Blackhawks’ regular-season finale on April 13, he said he’ll talk to those he’s closest with before deciding on retirement (from “Jonathan Toews on his NHL playing future: ‘If it’s not a hell yeah, it’s a hell no,'” The Athletic, 04/06/23). Chicago’s captain is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this offseason.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After missing more than two months due to symptoms of chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID, Toews returned to the lineup on April 1, when the Blackhawks fell 6-3 to the New Jersey Devils. He is reportedly set to play the rest of the regular season (from “Blackhawks notes: Jonathan Toews plans to play in every remaining game as mornings improve,” Chicago Sun-Times, 04/06/23) and has lately skated on the top line with Lukas Reichel and Andreas Athanasiou. Through three games since returning, Toews has recorded two assists, bringing his season point total to 30 (14 goals, 16 assists) through 49 games.

Perhaps Toews does finish his NHL career with another team, but it’s difficult to see him returning to Chicago next season. Based on general manager Kyle Davidson’s direction, a reunion solely based on sentimental reasons would be strange. The Blackhawks’ “One Goal,” dynasty era is long behind them and with a top-three-to-five pick looking like a good possibility, they’re focused on the future.

With Toews’ situation in the air, it’ll be interesting to see the Blackhawks’ compete level in these last four games. While the effort has mostly been there all along, perhaps knowing this could be it for their captain gives them a little extra juice, despite the talent gap. It won’t be easy, though, as they face the postseason-bound Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Nonetheless, it should be an intriguing final week before the team heads into off-season mode.