Minnesota Wild’s Fortunes Changed With Kirill Kaprizov Pick in 2015

What do Armands Berzins, Jean-Claude Sawyer, Tanner Faith, and Kirill Kaprizov have in common? All of them are fifth-round draft picks of the Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov is one of five Wild players to ever play in the NHL drafted in the fifth round. The others are Cody Almond, Carson Soucy, Maxim Sushinsky and Nick Seeler.

Name one other franchise player in the entire NHL taken as late as Kaprizov. Unquestionably a top-10 talent in the whole league, Kaprizov himself would admit he’s a late bloomer. He had a slow start to his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) career, accumulating 35 points in 84 games. For the next four seasons, he was on fire with 195 points in 207 games and was a five-time KHL All-Star.

Originally, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Wild would have taken the Russian in the second round, but something else occurred. Another now-former Wild player was available at that time.

“We actually thought (Jordan) Greenway would go late first or early second. So, when he slid to us at 50, we took him. But if Greenway was gone, we were probably taking Kaprizov in the second round, believe it or not,” said former Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts the Podcast.

At the time, and to this day, some general managers and teams avoid Russians because of their KHL contract status or worries about whether they want to come to North America.

“There was some concern about the Russian factor. Some concern about the size and skating combination, but we had a second-round grade on him,” Fletcher said.

Two other notable difference makers have been chosen in the fifth round. Alexander Mogilny had 1,032 points in 990 games. 2015 Art Ross Trophy winner Jamie Benn, entering the season as Dallas Stars captain, has 907 points in 1,112 games. Put into perspective, there is a 0.7% of drafting someone in the fifth round with 500 points and 0.1% of dropping someone with 1,000 points. Kaprizov has 330 points in 278 NHL games.

Kaprizov Breaking Single-Season Records

Plain and simply, Kaprizov is the biggest threat offensively in the Wild’s 24-year history, and it’s not even close. In four seasons, he has more 40-goal seasons (three) than anyone else combined. Before No. 97 there were two 40-goal scorers: Marian Gaborik in 2007-08 and Eric Staal in 2017-18.

Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 2021-22, Kaprizov set single-season records for assists and points while tying the even-strength goals and game-winning goals record.

“I don’t know what his ceiling is…but it is high,” said current Wild general manager Bill Guerin.

It’s fair to say he’s Mr. Everything.

“He literally tried to put this team on his back and carry them, like, ‘You know what guys? I got it. Follow me.’ He’s become a big-time leader on our team.”

Kaprizov Puts Up Points With Anyone

The craziest thing for Kaprizov is he can play with absolutely anyone within the top six and he will still put up non-stop points. In the past, he’s played exclusively with Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello and everyone had career years. Last season, he was on a line with rookie Marco Rossi, points still were not an issue. Late in the season when the team was desperate, they loaded up a line with Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy and that line was dominant.

With that attribute of being able to play with anyone, the team can build a second line, maybe even a third line, and they don’t have to worry about the top line.

What’s Next for Kaprizov?

“Kirill the Thrill” will be more than determined to get the Wild back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He’s two years away from his next contract being due. At that time he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, but that being said, the Wild will do anything within their power to keep him.

“I don’t push the panic button or start diving into what-ifs though right now,” said Guerin. “We’re two years away from Kirill being a free agent. They are what they are; the contracts are what they are, and we just have to be ready for it when the time comes.”

The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder wants to become a better player for when the playoffs start. Like other smaller star players around the league, his numbers do go down when the playoffs begin.

Can he deliver what the Wild have never had? A Stanley Cup to the State of Hockey.