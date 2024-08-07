Wild News & Rumors: Laine, Kampfer & More

In this edition of the Minnesota Wild News & Rumors, we will look at the club’s interest in Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine. Also, former Wild defenseman Steven Kampfer signed a contract in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), former general manager Chuck Fletcher has a new job with the New Jersey Devils and more.

Wild Showing Interest in Laine

According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo and Joe Smith, Wild GM Bill Guerin is expected to be in play for Laine. Laine completed the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program after entering it in January, and the expectation is that he will be on the move before the start of the season. In a recent article from TSN, Michael Rupp talked about his belief that the Wild will be the team that expresses interest in the elite goal-scoring forward.

“If there’s a team to kick the tires, I think Minnesota (makes sense) because they need that star power. They need somebody else that can help carry the workload as far as putting up big numbers.”

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Laine is a true sniper who can easily put up 40-goal seasons if he can find an NHL team that makes him comfortable. He showed as much when he was with the Winnipeg Jets and had three 30+ goal seasons, including his career-high of 44 goals in 2018-19. The Wild need Laine, and given that they play in a smaller market without a ton of household names, Minnesota might be the perfect fit for him to find his game and get his career back on track.

Later in the TSN report, The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline was quoted as saying the team is looking to make a ‘hockey trade’ for Laine. The reason is that the Blue Jackets want to remain as competitive as possible rather than trading one of their best goal scorers for draft capital. It is also believed that Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell doesn’t want to retain any salary on Laine’s $8.7 million annual deal for this season and next.

Chuck Fletcher’s New Role With the Devils

The Devils announced a handful of additions to their front office, including Chuck Fletcher. He served as the Wild’s GM for nine seasons from 2009-18 and helped the team reach the playoffs in six consecutive seasons during his tenure. Some would consider his time with the organization the best in his career after he dropped the ball as GM of the Philadelphia Flyers and was fired in March 2023.

Fletcher was let go by the Wild in 2018 and replaced by Paul Fenton, who was only with the team until July 30, 2019, before being replaced by Guerin. Some of Fletcher’s best work with the Wild was acquiring Marcus Foligno from the Buffalo Sabres in 2017. Fletcher will serve as an advisor to Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald – the two worked together as assistant general managers with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-09 under Ray Shero.

Steven Kampfer Signs in the KHL

Former Wild defenceman Steven Kampfer has left North America to join the KHL. The 35-year-old signed with Traktor Chelyabinsk. After spending last season with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he served as captain and appeared in 45 games, he decided to move on from the American Hockey League (AHL) and – with likely no more opportunities at the NHL level – find a new team to play for.

Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kampfer spent three seasons in the Wild organization, playing 13 NHL games with two goals and one assist. He also appeared in 124 games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL and scored ten goals and 37 assists. Given his age, a return to the NHL or even the AHL seems unlikely. However, depending on how his KHL career goes, he may earn another opportunity in North America next season.