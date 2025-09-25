“Wild” Tampering Story Unfolding Around Kaprizov

It’s not the first time in the last several months that a tampering story has surfaced in the NHL. Still, the latest buzz involving Kirill Kaprizov — a comment that was seemingly said in passing by a trusted insider — is garnering attention.

NHL journalist Elliotte Friedman noted this week, “I do believe there has been tampering slash whispering going on; I’ll never be able to prove it, but I believe it.” Friedman is not one to randomly make comments like this unless he believes there’s some truth to them.

When Friedman suggested on the FAN Hockey Show that he believes there has been tampering involved in Kaprizov’s negotiations, he was seemingly tossing it out there like the story would never amount to much. He might be right. Perhaps this never turns into a situation. However, if there’s any truth to this, one has to wonder if the NHL will start poking around.

Related: Woll Timeline, Knoblauch Deal, Hart Decision & More NHL Rumors

Friedman admitted that he can’t prove it, but he appeared to hint that another team may have made it known to Kaprizov’s camp that a bigger offer than the $16 million times eight years that the Wild made to Kaprizov was out there. Friedman didn’t detail numbers or financial specifics (the assumption would be that another team would have to offer $19-$20 million AAV), but it’s a fairly serious issue if it’s happening behind the scenes.

The suggestion is that Kaprizov was comfortable saying no to a record-breaking contract offer from Minnesota because a better one is out there, and he knows it. Reports indicate that the superstar forward has no desire to leave the Wild, but he’s using his leverage to press for a bigger contract, which he wants to secure for eight years.

One would imagine that his camp hasn’t informed the Wild that this rumored offer is out there (that would be wild), but if they’re confident one exists because that unofficial bid has been passed to Kaprizov, the forward is likely unworried that he’ll offend the Wild or risk the offer being rescinded.

How This Could Impact the Wild’s Negotiations with Kaprizov?

The rejection has created some unrest in Minnesota. The team has maintained that they have no desire to consider a trade, nor are they giving up on re-signing Kaprizov. However, if the organization is competing against a phantom team, the NHL needs to step in.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s one thing if the Wild are seemingly competing against themselves as they try to lock in their superstar. It’s another if Kaprizov is playing an unofficial offer from a contender against his current organization, knowing that the Wild will have no choice but to increase their offer or risk losing him in free agency.

In theory, Kaprizov could get a $20 million AAV or higher from another team on July 1. Players aren’t supposed to know that before they’re eligible for free agency. As a result, the Wild either having to sign Kaprizov for more than they want to pay, or ultimately trade him because he stands his ground, could have ripple effects across the league.

For now, both sides appear willing to take a step back and see where things go. The Wild aren’t coming over the top with another bid, and Kaprizov doesn’t seem ready to come back to the table and sign the $128 million contract. All the while, this unfolding situation is creating a fascinating conversation about what might be happening behind the scenes.

Is Tampering Becoming an Issue in the NHL?

Again, there is no proof that tampering is at play here. Still, it was just a few short months ago that similar allegations involving Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights surfaced. Ultimately, nothing came of it as the Knight sent Nicolas Roy to Toronto in a deal to acquire Marner in a sign-and-trade. That said, it is now the second time Friedman, a trusted insider, has floated tampering talks. How long before someone in the NHL starts to really pay attention?

Friedman’s comments shouldn’t just be taken lightly. Whether it’s something that can ever be proven or not, the mere idea that a team or teams are making it known to Kaprizov that a better offer is waiting is a troubling potential trend that needs to be addressed.

He’s not the only big-name free agent set to hit the market on July 1. The NHL can’t afford to have a pattern start emerging here.