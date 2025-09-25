Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn Out 4 Weeks With Collapsed Lung

Today, the Dallas Stars announced that their captain Jamie Benn will undergo surgery to repair a collapsed lung. The team says he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Benn Will Miss the Start of the Season

The injury happened late in the third period of Tuesday’s preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. The team expects Benn to make a full recovery, according to Jim Nill.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While a collapsed lung isn’t overly serious, given his age, the team will likely be extra cautious to avoid further issues. That’s why they plan to reevaluate him in four weeks’ time.

As of right now, we are just two weeks away from the start of the 2025-26 season. That means Benn will miss the start, and potentially more if there are complications with the surgery. The Stars open their season against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9, exactly 14 days away.

Related: Seguin Scores in OT as Stars Down Wild 3-2

Benn, 36, is entering his 17th NHL season, all with the Stars. With the club, he has appeared in 1,192 games and has scored 399 goals and 557 assists for 956 points.

Benn is just 44 points away from 1,000. If he returns after four weeks, his comeback should be around Oct. 23. He would miss roughly six games, and barring any further injuries, he would have 76 games to collect 44 points to reach 1,000 in what could be his final NHL season.