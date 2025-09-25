4 Young Canadiens’ Players Getting Big Opportunities at Camp

Training camp is always the first real test for prospects and young players hoping to crack an NHL roster. While the veterans are easing back into form, the camp environment gives coaches a chance to experiment with line combinations and to see how younger players respond when placed in meaningful roles. For the Montreal Canadiens, this year’s camp has already provided several intriguing storylines, as players like Joshua Roy, Oliver Kapanen, Vinzenz Rohrer, and Adam Engström are getting important looks alongside established NHLers. These moments don’t just offer ice time, they’re auditions to show management that they can handle the pace, physicality, and responsibilities that come with an NHL role.

Joshua Roy

On Sept. 23, Roy found himself skating with Alex Newhook and Zachary Bolduc, two NHLers who combined for 34 goals last season (Newhook with 15, Bolduc with 19). For a young forward like Roy, this is the type of opportunity that can help get a spot. Known for his offensive instincts, Roy now has a chance to prove that he can not only produce at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, but also keep pace when paired with established scorers.

Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Roy will need to show vision, timing, and the ability to make quick reads against NHL-caliber defenders. What makes this opportunity even more valuable is that Newhook’s speed and Bolduc’s shot provide an environment where Roy doesn’t have to carry the offense himself. Instead, he can showcase his complementary skills, puck retrieval, and offensive zone support. If he succeeds in this role, it could fast-track him toward a bottom-six spot that gradually evolves into a more prominent position.

Oliver Kapanen

On Sept. 22, Kapanen was slotted between Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov, a massive chance for a player still working to secure his long-term NHL future. While Kirby Dach remains out as the Canadiens take a cautious approach with his recovery, Kapanen is the one benefitting from the open space in the lineup. Playing with a proven scorer like Laine and one of the organization’s most exciting prospects in Demidov puts him in the spotlight.

For Kapanen, the challenge is clear: prove he can keep up with elite offensive talent while maintaining his responsible two-way game. He’s long been praised for his hockey IQ and defensive commitment but centering two offensive weapons requires poise in transition and the ability to distribute the puck quickly. If he demonstrates chemistry with Laine and Demidov, the coaching staff may feel more comfortable giving him sheltered NHL minutes to start the season. The timing is perfect, Dach’s slow return means the Canadiens need stopgaps, and Kapanen has the chance to transform from a “next-man-up” option into a genuine roster contender.

Vinzenz Rohrer

Rohrer is another name making the most of camp opportunities. Recently, the 21 year old was lined up with Joe Veleno and Samuel Blais, two players who are very much in the mix for roster spots themselves. This isn’t a luxury line built around skill; it’s an energy trio designed to provide forechecking pressure, grit, and depth scoring. For Rohrer, who has often been praised for his relentless motor and willingness to play a feisty style, this is a natural fit.

Adam Engström

On the back end, Engström has quietly been given a meaningful opportunity of his own. Paired with Jayden Struble, who established himself as a full-time NHLer last season, Engström gets the rare chance to learn directly in game situations. Struble brings a physical, stable presence, which allows Engström to use his strengths, mobility, puck movement, and offensive instincts without feeling overwhelmed.

This pairing is more than just a trial run; it’s a teaching environment. Coaches want to see whether Engström can adapt to the smaller ice, faster pace, and heavier forecheck of the NHL. Playing alongside a trusted partner like Struble minimizes risk, while still providing Engström with the spotlight to show off his transition game. Montreal’s defensive pipeline is crowded, but camps like these often reveal who is closest to being NHL-ready. For Engström, every shift with Struble is a chance to prove he belongs in that conversation sooner rather than later.

Training camp is not just about systems or conditioning; it’s about seizing the limited windows of opportunity. These aren’t just throwaway preseason experiments. They are deliberate tests, designed by management to measure whether these prospects can push their way into the lineup.