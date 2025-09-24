Canadiens’ 4 Most Underrated Prospects for 2025-26

When the conversation turns to the Montreal Canadiens’ prospect pool, the spotlight usually shines on big names like Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage or Jacob Fowler. Yet, beneath the surface lies another layer of talent, players who may not generate the same buzz but could quietly carve out important roles in the organization’s future. Four such names stand out: LJ Mooney, Owen Protz, Vinzenz Rohrer, and Hayden Paupanekis.

LJ Mooney

Mooney doesn’t carry the hype of Demidov, but the young American forward has one of the more intriguing skillsets in the system. Drafted later than the Canadiens’ top-tier prospects, his reputation has grown thanks to his ability to create offense. While not the biggest forward, his quick first step and knack for finding soft ice allow him to generate scoring chances that others can’t.

LJ Mooney, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

For the 2025-26 season, Mooney is going to continue his development at the NCAA level with the University of Minnesota. The Canadiens will monitor whether his offensive instincts translate consistently against tougher competition, but the projection is clear: He has middle-six NHL upside. A productive season would fast-track him toward a professional contract and an eventual American Hockey League (AHL) AHL debut with Laval.

Owen Protz

Defence prospects often develop in the shadows, and Protz embodies that reality. He isn’t flashy, and he won’t lead highlight reels with end-to-end rushes like Lane Hutson. But what he provides is the kind of steady, physical, and defensively responsible play that every NHL team covets. Drafted out of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he has steadily grown into a dependable presence on the back end, capable of logging tough minutes while making smart, simple plays with the puck.

This season, Protz is projected to take on a huge role with the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL, likely eating up minutes on both the penalty kill and in shutdown situations. The Canadiens will be looking to see if he can add more puck-moving confidence to his game. While he may never be a high-end point producer, if he rounds out his skating stride and decision-making, he could project as a reliable bottom-pair NHL defenseman. In a pipeline full of skill defensemen, his stay-at-home style makes him stand out as a possible long-term balance piece.

Vinzenz Rohrer

Rohrer has been part of Montreal’s system long enough that he sometimes gets overlooked in prospect discussions. Drafted in 2022, the Austrian forward has played in multiple environments, including the OHL and in Europe.

The challenge for him has been finding a consistent role and production at the pro level. He has shown flashes of being able to contribute offensively, but his ceiling has often been debated. If he can cement himself as a reliable two-way forward, producing secondary scoring while being trusted defensively, he could be a legitimate bottom-six option. The Canadiens love players who can adapt to multiple roles, and Rohrer has the profile to be a bottom-six NHL forward in the future.

Hayden Paupanekis

Among the most underrated names in the Canadiens’ system, Paupanekis might have the highest intrigue factor. Drafted in 2025, Paupanekis has been praised for his hockey IQ and all-around game. Still early in his development, he combines solid skating with a natural playmaking sense that makes him stand out. What makes him interesting is his ceiling. While still raw, there’s a sense he could grow into a versatile middle-six centre if given the proper time and development path.

The 2025-26 season will be about establishing consistency. Playing at the junior level, Paupanekis is expected to shoulder more responsibility for the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League (WHL), particularly offensively. If he can take a step forward in terms of point production while maintaining strong defensive habits, he will cement himself as one of the more exciting longer-term bets in Montreal’s system.

As the 2025-26 season unfolds, keep an eye on these underrated names. Their progress may not be as heavily scrutinized as Hutson’s dazzling passes or Demidov’s highlight-reel goals, but their development will quietly shape the Canadiens’ depth chart in the years to come.