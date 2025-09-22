Canadiens’ Demidov Isn’t the Only Prospect Who Could Make the Roster

The Montreal Canadiens are about to start their preseason game schedule, and they just finished a two-game Prospect Showdown at the Bell Centre, where they played their top prospects against the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs’ top prospects. They lost both games, but there were signs that some of the prospects are close, if not ready, to make the jump to the NHL. If this is the case, and they have a good training camp with the big club, it could cause management to make some tough decisions.

No Argument for Demidov

The prospect that stood out the most was Ivan Demidov, and he only played one game. Even with that one game, he proved he was head and shoulders better than anyone else on the ice. His hockey IQ is elite, and he was skating circles around the Jets’ prospects while getting a goal and an assist in the process. There’s no argument to be made that Demidov shouldn’t be a member of the Canadiens come the start of the season. Not only is there a clause in his contract allowing him to return to Russia if he doesn’t make the NHL, but there is no reason he shouldn’t play there.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images)

Demidov is not just a lock for the NHL, but a lock to be in Montreal’s top six. With the top line pretty much established with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, Demidov has an almost guaranteed spot on the second line with Patrick Laine and a centre to be named later. Right now, the centre most likely to be the second-line centre is Kirby Dach. Dach, however, might not be the best option, and the Canadiens could be looking at someone else either on the team or elsewhere. Whoever Demidov plays with will be determined before the season starts, but to question whether or not he makes the team is silly, to say the least.

Beck and Kapanen Look Ready

Two of the Canadiens’ young centremen have a good chance of making the club. Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck looked very good during the Prospect Showdown and continue to work hard during training camp. Kapanen played with Demidov in the first prospect game, and they had excellent chemistry. Beck was likely one of the better players on the ice in the Showdown, boasting elite faceoff skills that the Habs could struggle to replace after losing Christian Dvorak in the offseason. Kapanen has 18 games in the NHL with two points, but scored 35 points in 36 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Beck played most of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Laval Rocket, recording 44 points in 64 games and played 12 games in Montreal, recording one point with limited ice time.

An argument could be made that Kapanen could use time in the AHL because the SHL is a weaker league. Beck had a full season in Laval and looked good as a rookie. It also wouldn’t hurt him to have another season with the Rocket. The problem is that both players need to take the next step and find a place on the main roster. Let’s not take Kapanen’s one game with Demidov as the end-all be-all. Yes, there was chemistry, but it was one game against other prospects. Beck had minimal time on the ice (TOI) with the Habs in his few games last season, and he needs to prove himself in this training camp and go above and beyond.

Another Xhekaj Could Enter the Fold

The Canadiens found a unicorn when they signed an undrafted player, Arber Xhekaj. Xhekaj has come out of nowhere to become a strong defenceman who has a great shot and some offensive flair. His strong point, however, is fighting and the ability to protect players, which makes him special and the reason he is nicknamed “The Sheriff.” Arber isn’t the only unicorn in the Xhekaj family; his little brother (he is not so little), Florian, was drafted by the Canadiens in the 2023 Draft in the fourth round. He had an excellent season in Laval last year, scoring 24 goals in 64 games with 175 penalty minutes.

The younger Xhekaj is a forward who can play centre, and like Kapanen, he had terrific chemistry with Demidov during the Showdown. He provides the Canadiens with a tough-as-nails forward who is an upgrade to Mike Pezzetta in all areas of the game. Like Beck and Kapanen, Xhekaj has only one year of professional experience under his belt, but has no NHL experience at all. If he has an intense training camp, he could surprise everyone and be the guy who steals a spot on the team, like his brother did a few years ago.

It won’t be easy for any of these players to make the team, as the roster is already pretty full, and it wouldn’t make sense for any of them to sit in the press box. Defencemen David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom could also make a strong case to make the team, but again, the Canadiens are pretty full on defence. There are also veterans, such as Sammy Blais and Joe Valeno, who are trying to make the team. The Canadiens wouldn’t worry about not getting enough ice time for them and could lose them on waivers if they were sent to Laval. This is the time for one of these guys to shine and prove they are an NHL player, if not at the start of the season, but when injuries happen and a call-up is needed.