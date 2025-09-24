Blues’ Bottom Line Combos Already Starting to Stand Out in Preseason Action

The St. Louis Blues‘ preseason began on Sep. 20. With two games already played and both ending in losses, there was a lot demonstrated in these games. We got to see rookies and prospects partake in preseason games with some of the Blues’ best players and some American Hockey League (AHL) Springfield Thunderbirds players who could be in the discussion for a Blues call-up.

However, one standout thing from these first two games was the potential players who could improve the Blues’ lower-roster combinations on offense and defense. Let’s unpack how the Blues’ bottom line and pair may look after the preseason.

Blues’ Third Defensive Pair Has Mailloux All Over It

During the offseason, the Blues acquired defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Zachary Bolduc. It was a big gamble as the Blues gave up a young top-six forward capable of scoring 20 or more goals for a defenseman who had yet to play 10 career NHL games.

Despite all the uncertainty, the Blues had to see something in Mailloux that would green-light this trade, and now it is clear why: his big frame at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, followed by his great vision from the blue line.

He was attentive in the opening preseason game against the Dallas Stars and even assisted on their only goal. That lone goal also came on the power play, which is another plus to the Blues’ lineup, as the special teams are something they are working on. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Blues have him riding the second unit on the power play and penalty kill.

If there is a defensive pair that could make it out of training camp, it’s Mailloux and Matthew Kessel. Those two pair well and solidify the blue line.

Carbonneau and Lucic Creating a Sweet Combo

In the Blues’ second preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a great combo of Justin Carbonneau, Milan Lucic, and Nikita Alexandrov scored the only goal in their 4-1 loss. Though Carbonneau was recently drafted by the Blues and should get more time in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), playing around Lucic and Alexandrov should mold him into a significant power forward piece once he is ready for the NHL.

This line could be a big one for the Blues. Lucic brings a veteran presence to a third or fourth line and plays a gritty role despite only being a tryout forward. He is one of the premier power forwards in NHL history, ranked sixth all-time in hits by a skater (3,275).

Then, with Alexandrov, a forward itching to come back to the Blues roster from the AHL after recording 49 points in 48 games with the Thunderbirds, he could be the final piece to what could be one of the most dangerous lines in the league, with a mix of youth, skill, speed, and experience. He hasn’t played for the Blues since 2023-24, but since his fantastic performance against the Blue Jackets, I think he should be considered to make it out of training camp as a third or fourth line player.

Keep Walker and Toropchenko on the Fourth Line With a New Face

Last season, we saw the line of Nathan Walker, Alexey Toropchenko, and Radek Faksa play an underrated role in the Blues’ playoff run. They were gritty and pushed around a lot of big names in the first round series against the Winnipeg Jets, including players like Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, who were offensive threats.

However, now that they don’t have Faksa, the Blues need a replacement for that empty slot, which seems like a good spot for newly signed forward Nick Bjugstad. During the second preseason game against the Blue Jackets, he was among the top players, with a faceoff win percentage (FOW%) of 66.7. His ability to win draws at the faceoff dot could be beneficial this season, as it would boost the Blues’ FOW% even higher from last season’s 51.6 percent, which was ranked 10th in the league.

Nick Bjugstad, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bjugstad would also be taking on the faceoff role, which Faksa had on the Blues last season. Faksa was the Blues’ top faceoff player and ranked in the top 20 in FOW% (57 percent). Overall, this will be challenging for Bjugstad to live up to, as he was under 50 percent in FOW% last season. That said, it’s good that he’s taking that role now, and it would be nice to see him paired with Walker and Toropchenko after the preseason to keep the identity of that line going.

The Final Lines Most Likely to Make it Out of Training Camp

Realistically, two of the three bottom-line combos and defensive pairs most likely to make the cut out of training camp are the Mailloux-Kessel pair and the Walker-Bjugstad-Toropchenko line. Based on head coach Jim Montgomery’s fast-paced and role-play-centered hockey system, these lines also click and will help the Blues maintain or surpass where they were last season to make another playoff push.

The Blues need to stay consistent with the bottom offensive lines this season. The third defensive pair requires adjustment and could help fix their lackluster special teams. Specifically, on the second power play unit and first penalty killing unit, the Blues need at least one defenseman who can provide additional blue line support. Right now, that role points towards Mailloux and Bjugstad.