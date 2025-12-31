Windsor Spitfires’ 2026 New Year’s Resolutions

As the calendar turns to 2026, people around the world are making New Year’s resolutions to better themselves. With the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season entering the second half, we’ve got four resolutions that could help the Windsor Spitfires.

Coming into this season, the Spitfires had high expectations. Last season, they finished first in the West Division, second in the Western Conference, and now want to build on their second-round elimination. So far, it’s gone almost to plan as they battle multiple teams for those top spots. As the clock gets ready to strike midnight on New Year’s Eve, ringing in 2026, we’ve got some resolutions for the team that could help them this season and into the summer months. Let’s take a look.

Be Committed to Buying at Trade Deadline

The 2025-26 OHL trade deadline is quickly approaching. For overage (20-year-old) players, it’s Thurs., Jan. 8 at noon. For everyone else, it’s Fri., Jan. 9 at noon.

With the club contending for the West Division and Western Conference regular season titles, general manager Bill Bowler is working the phones to improve an already talented roster. However, questions still remain.

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Are the prices too high? Are the Spitfires willing to deal young talent to get the veteran experience they will need to make a serious push?

With the club potentially losing several key players this coming summer, including captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), forward A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), and goaltender Joey Costanzo, you have to go all in.

Buying at the deadline is always a risk. The Spitfires have plenty of young talent who are already flourishing and could become big names down the road. However, if you don’t pay, it’s harder to play, and Bowler needs to find a way to make it happen at the deadline.

Staying Healthy Through the Playoffs

A popular toast during the holiday season is “to health, wealth, and happiness.” The Spitfires could use the first one in spades in the second half.

Every club in the OHL (and in sports, let’s be honest) deals with injuries. It’s a part of the game and part of life. However, the Spitfires had as many as eight regulars out of the lineup during last season’s playoffs. It played a role in their second-round loss to the Kitchener Rangers. While head coach Greg Walters used his “next man up” philosophy, where depth players take bigger roles to fill in, having to do that again would be frustrating.

This season, here’s to a healthy club, or as healthy as they can be. Again, injuries and illnesses will happen, but the more they can minimize those, the better they will be.

Aim for the OHL Championship

As we mentioned, the Spitfires fell to the Rangers last season in Game 7 of their second-round series. It was a heartbreaker as the game went into extra time. This season, the goal has to be one thing – the OHL Championship.

If Bowler buys, as he should, and the club builds off of last season’s playoff experience, the goal this season should be nothing less than an OHL title. It won’t be easy as teams like the Flint Firebirds, Soo Greyhounds, London Knights, and Rangers all want a crack at the Western Conference crown, while the Brantford Bulldogs, Ottawa 67’s, and likely others want to try to get the Eastern Conference title. At the start of the season, you could have predicted the Spitfires and Bulldogs would meet in the OHL Championship like they did in 2022 (Bulldogs won in Game 7). Now, it’s a guessing game.

There may be some hesitancy after the club went all-in during the 2022-23 campaign and fell in four-straight in the first round… again, to the Rangers. It was a historic upset and still gets talked about to this day. However, fear cannot take control here. The Spitfires need to set a goal of “championship or bust.” They haven’t won the title since 2010 and it’s time to make a statement.

Forward Ethan Belchetz Earning Top-Five Selection at NHL Draft

The last time the Spitfires had a player drafted in the top five of the NHL Draft was 2010. That was forward Taylor Hall, who went first overall to the Edmonton Oilers. It was the season they won the OHL Championship and then the Memorial Cup (over the Brandon Wheat Kings).

This season, they have a chance to return to the NHL draft’s top five with forward Ethan Belchetz. The 6-foot-5, 226-pound Oakville native was the first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft and has become a staple in the Spitfires’ lineup.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This season, he has 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games, which are close to his 17 goals and 38 points in 56 games last season. Whether it’s a quick shot, a creative play down the wing, or throwing the body, the youngster has proven he can do it all. The question is – can he crack the top five of the NHL Draft in 2026?

Related: Ethan Belchetz Might Be a Top-3 Prospect in Stacked 2026 NHL Draft

He’s currently rated within the top 10. However, if he continues on his current pace and development, how many point-per-game guys of his size and speed can you find? He could find himself sneaking into the top five, or even top three, come draft day.

The holiday season is almost over, and we’re ready to turn the calendar to 2026. Here’s to a safe, happy, and healthy new year for the Spitfires and everyone out there.