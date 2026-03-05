Windsor Spitfires’ Belchetz Out Indefinitely with Injury

With the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs starting at the end of March, the Windsor Spitfires are likely going to be missing one of their top players.

After three significant wins last weekend against the Peterborough Petes, London Knights, and Barrie Colts, the Spitfires were riding high heading into practice this week. Unfortunately, that has hit a major speedbump.

Belchetz Sidelined Indefinitely

The club announced on Wednesday that forward Ethan Belchetz suffered a broken left clavicle (collarbone) at practice on Tuesday. He’s now out indefinitely.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While there’s no indication of how it happened, the team said that, following a medical evaluation and consultation with medical staff, it was determined that Belchetz will need surgery. He will undergo the treatment and rehabilitation program immediately. In a statement, general manager Bill Bowler said it’s not easy, but Belchetz is .

“Ethan is an important part of our team both on and off the ice,” he said. “While this is a tough setback, we know Ethan will attack the rehab process with the same commitment and professionalism he brings every day. Our entire organization is behind him.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, recovery time for this injury varies depending on severity. However, for adults and teenagers who have stopped growing, it could be as long as “10 to 12 weeks to heal and may take longer.”

Belchetz is a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft and is projected to go in the first round, possibly even the top 10. He’s ranked ninth among North American Skaters in the midterm rankings by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Oakville native was fourth on the team with 34 goals and 59 points in 57 games this season. He also had goals in two straight games.

Unfortunately, this is also the second-straight season where he could miss all of the playoffs. Last season, he suffered a season-ending injury during the last home game of the regular season.

Spitfires’ “Next Man Up” Philosophy Needed

Belchetz’s injury isn’t the only one the club is dealing with, either. They may be without forward Cole Davis for the short term as he left Saturday’s game against the Colts with a lower-body injury and didn’t return. Assuming both players are out this weekend, Spitfires’ head coach Greg Walters is going to have to bring in his “next man up” philosophy. It’s the ability of the players to play with anyone else. This way, if an injury, illness, or suspension happens, the next person up fills in the spot, and they continue on as best they can.

This is a chance for rookies such as forwards John McLaughlin, Beksultan Makysh, and Caden Harvey to step up. Walters and his staff will likely move each player up a line or two to fill in the gaps, while having depth forwards like Nathan Gaymes, Cole Dubowsky, or rookie Max Brocklehurst get fourth-line duty. Brocklehurst has plenty of offensive potential, including 14 points in 11 games this season for the LaSalle Vipers Jr. B, so he may even see time in the top nine.

On top of those players, veterans such as captain Liam Greentree (New York Rangers), Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers), and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) will also need to increase production. All three can contribute consistently, and the more they can bring, the better the team will be.

Last weekend, the club put up 13 goals in three games against three very strong teams. If their best players continue to be their best players, offence won’t be an issue. Walters will just have three offensive lines instead of four.

The club will provide more updates on Belchetz as they become appropriate. With three weeks to go in the regular season, the Spitfires have eight games left and are tied with the Flint Firebirds for the top seed in the West Division (with a game in hand). Their next game is Sat., March 7 when they play the Firebirds on the road.