NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Plans, Thomas Trade, Deadline Moves

In today’s NHL Rumors Rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs may still have a contract decision looming with Bobby McMann, and their asking price for Nicolas Roy remains high. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets are suddenly pumping the brakes on selling, and the Utah Mammoth could remain in the mix for Robert Thomas.

With the trade deadline approaching quickly, there were some big trades on Wednesday, but could even bigger deals be announced on Thursday? Several situations remain fluid across the league.

Maple Leafs Weigh McMann Extension vs. Trade

When McMann, Scott Laughton, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson were scratched for roster management reasons ahead of Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, many assumed a trade was imminent. However, that didn’t materialize, and the decision appears to have been precautionary.

According to TSN insider Chris Johnston, Toronto hasn’t ruled out the possibility of extending McMann instead of trading him. The 29-year-old winger has 32 points (19 goals, 13 assists) in 60 games this season and is set to become a pending unrestricted free agent.

Johnston wrote:

“While the Leafs continue to explore the trade market on Bobby McMann, they haven’t ruled out signing him to a new contract. Yesterday’s Kiefer Sherwood extension (5x$5.75M AAV) is a favorable comparable for McMann, although he likely has to come in under $5M to stay in Toronto.”

One thing seems clear: McMann won’t remain in Toronto past the deadline without either signing an extension or being moved.

Maple Leafs Hold Firm on Nicolas Roy Price

Meanwhile, another Toronto-related rumor continues to circulate around center Nicolas Roy. Sources say the Maple Leafs’ asking price has remained steady at a first-round pick plus a prospect.

The Leafs are also reportedly unwilling to retain salary at that price point. Roy, 29, carries a $3 million cap hit and has one year remaining on his contract after this season.

Toronto’s firm stance suggests the team believes it holds leverage in negotiations, particularly with several contenders searching for help down the middle. Whether another club meets that price remains to be seen, but with the deadline fast approaching, Roy’s situation could become one of the more closely watched developments in the final hours.

Utah Still in the Mix for Robert Thomas

The trade market for Robert Thomas remains one of the most intriguing storylines heading into deadline day. While several teams have been linked to the St. Louis Blues center (and the Buffalo Sabres were reportedly close), the Utah Mammoth are believed to still be in a strong position to pursue him.

Dec 31, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite recently acquiring defenseman MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames, Utah managed to keep its top assets intact. The Mammoth reportedly held onto all of their top-five prospects and still possess their first-round picks in both the upcoming draft and the following year.

That flexibility keeps them well-positioned if the Thomas sweepstakes heat up again. it is expected they will on Thursday. Any potential trade would require the player’s approval under his full no-trade clause, meaning the decision timeline could stretch close to the deadline as Thomas evaluates his options.

Blue Jackets Pull Back on Potential Rentals

While many teams around the league are aggressively selling pending UFAs, Columbus appears to be taking the opposite approach. According to reports, teams that have called about Charlie Coyle and Mason Marchment have been told the two forwards are currently unavailable.

The Blue Jackets are suddenly winning. Under head coach Rick Bowness, Columbus has gone an impressive 13-2-1 and now sits just three points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. This is not the time to abandon ship.

Rather than selling off assets, the Blue Jackets may choose to ride their momentum and see if they can push into a playoff position.