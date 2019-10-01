By The Canadian Press October 1st, 2019

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have claimed defenceman Carl Dahlstrom off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dahlstrom, 24, played 38 games for the Blackhawks last season, registering six assists and averaging 18:36 of ice time.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden also had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 22 games with AHL Rockford last season.

Former Chicago Blackhawk Carl Dahlstrom hugs Alex DeBrincat (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

A second-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2013, Dahlstrom has nine assists in 49 career NHL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press