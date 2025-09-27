Jets’ 3rd Defence Pairing Is the Biggest Positional Battle to Watch

The Jets’ top two defensive pairings for this season are set, but who wins the third-pairing roles to start 2025-26 is a big question mark. Six players vying for two spots represents the biggest positional battle of Jets’ preseason by far.

“We have numbers. We have lots of D right now, it is extremely competitive back there,” assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who is responsible for running the defence, said Thursday. “All the guys came to camp in really good shape and they can count. So, they know the numbers and they know the situation. We have got to get through the exhibition season and see where everybody is at.”

6 Defensemen in the Mix for Only 2 Spots

On the top four, things are status quo. Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo will make up the top pairing as they have for a number of seasons, while Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg — both with brand-new extensions in their pockets — will make up the second once again.

Behind them will be some combination of Kale Clague (LHD), Haydn Fleury (LHD), Ville Heinola (LHD), Colin Miller (RHD), Luke Schenn (RHD), and Logan Stanley (LHD).

Colin Miller, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Of them, Stanley played the most games last season (63), but the hulking 27-year-old’s utility is limited due to his lack of speed. The veteran Miller played 60 last season and can be used on the second power-play unit thanks to his booming shot, while fellow veteran Schenn was a lineup mainstay after being acquired at the 2025 Trade Deadline and brings the most physicality. Fleury stepped admirably into a top-four role at times last season when a rash of injuries emerged, but only played 39 games overall.

While those four seem the most likely to make the opening-night roster and be deployed in some sort of platoon/rotation, there are still others in the mix.

Heinola, a 2019 first-rounder who was once highly touted for his offensive potential, is trying to get his career back on track after two frustrating seasons where he only played a combined 61 games between the Jets and Manitoba Moose (18 with the Jets, 43 with the Moose) due to a fractured ankle, surgery, and subsequent infection. Clague, who has 94-career NHL games under his belt, is attempting to impress his new team after signing a one-year deal.

Those capable of playing their off side may have the inside track, Chynoweth hinted.

“You look at chemistry among pairs at times, especially (since) the top four have been very consistent,” he said. “We ran into it last year where we were short on the right side at times, so we had to have guys play their off side, same with on the left side, having to play on the right. So that is an adjustment for guys… we didn’t have to do it in long stretches, but the ability to play both sides as a defenceman is a huge bonus for us as a coaching staff and the team.”

Ville Heinola, Winnipeg Jets (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

Having too many qualified candidates is a good problem to have — heck, in some prior seasons, the Jets couldn’t even scrape together six NHL-calibre blue liners, let alone 10 — but a problem nonetheless. Head coach Scott Arniel, Chynoweth, and company are going to have to figure out which combination or combinations give them the most utility as they attempt to follow up their Presidents’ Trophy winning 2024-25 with another strong campaign.

Complicating things further is that none of the six are waiver exempt, meaning the Jets risk losing for nothing whoever they attempt to assign to the Moose. They will likely carry eight defensemen at most.

Preseason Has Brought Mix of Everyone So Far

The Jets’ three preseason games so far have seen the candidates deployed fairly evenly. Fleury, Heinola, Miller, and Stanley have all played two games while Clague and Schenn have played one. Miller scored a goal against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, while Clague and Heinola had an assist each in that contest as well. Stanley has already racked up 18 penalty minutes, including 16 against the Oilers Friday.

In a training camp where there are few true positional battles to be had, this will continue to be the one to watch. The Jets play their fourth preseason game Saturday evening at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Flames.