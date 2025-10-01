Jets Waive Anderson-Dolan, Clague, & Fagemo

The Winnipeg Jets have made their fourth round of training-camp cuts, placing forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Samuel Fagemo and defenseman Kale Clague on waivers. All three will join the Manitoba Moose if they clear.

Anderson-Dolan played seven games for the Jets last season, recording one assist, and 51 games for the Moose, recording seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. He played in three preseason games, recording one assist.

Fagemo, who signed a one-year, two-way contract this summer, had 29 goals and 17 assists for the Ontario Reign last season. He played in two preseason games, registering two assists.

Samuel Fagemo when he was with the Nashville Predators. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clague, who also signed a one-year, two-way deal this summer, had 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points for the Rochester Americans last season. He played in two preseason games, registering one assist.

The Jets waived defensemen Tyrel Bauer and Isaak Phillips Tuesday and both cleared Wednesday and will report to the American Hockey League club, whose training camp got underway Monday.

The Jets now have 34 players on their training-camp roster but only 32 are active since Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg are both injured. They have to cut down their roster to the opening-night max of 23 on Oct. 6.

The Jets will play their sixth and final preseason game on Friday, Oct. 3 in Calgary against the Flames.