Jets Waive Di Giuseppe & Shaw, Assign Zhilkin to Moose

The Winnipeg Jets have reduced their training camp roster by three after waiving forwards Phil Di Giuseppe and Mason Shaw and loaning forward Danny Zhilkin to the Moose.

Di Giuseppe, 31, won the Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks last season but was limited to 42 games overall (20 with Vancouver, 22 with Abbotsford) between which he recorded five goals and 10 assists for 15 points. Shaw, 26, led the Moose in points last season with 37 (17 goals, 20 assists) and re-signed to a one-year deal this summer. They will report to the Moose if they clear waivers.

Zhilkin, 21, looked good in his preseason games but was never a major threat to crack the Jets. He didn’t produce anything at all for the Moose for most of his sophomore 2024-25, recording only one assist through February and finding himself a semi-frequent healthy scratch before picking things up from March onward to finish with three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 53 games.

Danny Zhilkin, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

The Moose began their training camp Monday. The Jets play their fifth of six preseason games Tuesday evening in Minnesota against the Wild.